2026 Honda Pilot Debuts – 3-Row 7S SUV Gets Major Updates

Key upgrades for 2026 Honda Pilot include a bolder design, more premium equipment and enhanced driving experience

Honda Pilot, a midsize three-row SUV, is primarily sold across North America. The current-gen Honda Pilot was introduced in 2023, which has now received a mid-cycle refresh. While Honda has revealed all the new features available with the 2026 Pilot, prices are yet to be announced. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Honda Pilot – What’s new?

2026 Honda Pilot is available in six primary trim levels – Sport, EX-L, Touring, TrailSport, Elite and Black Edition. Exteriors have been tweaked for a fresh new look, featuring a redesigned front fascia and a more prominent grille. Honda Pilot Elite trim gets Shark Gray 20-inch alloy wheels in machined finish, whereas the Pilot Black Edition gets Berlina Black 20-inch alloy wheels.

Across trims, the scuff plates at the front and rear have a more prominent profile. These have either a silver or black finish, based on the variant. Similarly, the grille colour varies from black, gloss black or gray, based on the trim level. Pilot TrailSport, the off-road capable version, gets exclusive detailing on the rear scuff plate.

Honda has also introduced three new colour options – Solar Silver Metallic, Smoke Blue Pearl and Ash Green Metallic (only with TrailSport). A number of features are now offered as standard with the 2026 Honda Pilot. The list includes power tailgate, roof rails and Post-Collision Braking system (PCB).

More premium cabin, new equipment

With the 2026 Honda Pilot, the cabin experience has been enhanced with more tech features, higher quality materials and reduced cabin noise. Key updates include a new 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, which is 43% larger than its predecessor. Similarly, the infotainment touchscreen is now a new ultra-wide 12.3-inch unit, around 37% larger than that of the outgoing model. The software has also been updated to ensure a smooth, lag-free performance.

A number of premium features are now being offered as standard with the 2026 Honda Pilot. The list includes Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 5G Wi-Fi hotspot capability. Navigation has been simplified with fewer embedded menus. A 360° camera is now available with the Pilot Touring trim as well, which was earlier offered with only the Pilot Elite and Black Edition.

Honda has introduced a number of tweaks to ensure a quieter cabin experience, around 2-3 dB less in select frequencies. 2026 Honda Pilot has new door insulators, a new semi-tempered door glass and a new hood insulator. Various other sound absorbing technologies have been used to minimize noise coming from the engine, road and wind. Enclosed fender liners are available with Pilot Touring and Elite trims, which further reduce road noise.

Enhanced driving experience

2026 Honda Pilot is equipped with a retuned electric power steering (EPS) system, which enhances feedback and improves precision across all driving modes. Users can feel more confident driving the 2026 Honda Pilot with its natural, direct and smooth steering feedback. Honda has also increased the steering system’s on-centre weight. This ensures a more stable and relaxed driving experience across highways with minimal driver inputs.

2026 Honda Pilot continues with the 3.5-litre DOHC V6 engine that generates 285 hp and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque. It is paired with a highly smooth and responsive 10-speed automatic transmission. Honda’s all-wheel drive system, i-VTM4, is available with all trims. It is a standard feature with the TrailSport, Touring, Elite and Black Edition. Standard drive modes include Normal, Econ, Snow, Sport and Tow modes. Select variants also have a Sand mode and a Trail mode.

Existing Honda Pilot is available at a starting price of $41,695 (Rs 36.90 lakh). Considering the intense competition, the new 2026 Honda Pilot is unlikely to witness any major price increase. In North America, Honda Pilot competes with the likes of Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Toyota Grand Highlander.






