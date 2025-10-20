2026 Honda Rebel 300 Gets E-Clutch – Two Colour Options

With its cost-effective design and integration, Honda’s E-Clutch setup is making its way to smaller-capacity bikes

Honda E-Clutch was first introduced with CB650R and CBR650R. While it’s a new tech, Honda has ensured that it can be fitted with existing engines without carrying out major tweaks. Other Honda bikes that already have the E-Clutch include the Rebel 250 and CL250. Honda has now introduced the E-Clutch with 2026 Rebel 300 in the United States. Prices start at USD 5,349 (Rs 4.70 lakh). Let’s check out the details.

2026 Honda Rebel 300 E-Clutch

With Honda E-Clutch, users can change the gears without engaging the handlebar-mounted clutch. However, users who are accustomed to using a clutch or need a more responsive feel can still engage the clutch. It’s up to the user to decide if they want to use the clutch or change the gears without the clutch. The E-Clutch also functions as a quick-shifter, allowing clutchless, full-throttle gear changes.

Another great thing is that users do not have to use any buttons to change between automated and manual clutch operation. The E-Clutch automatically adapts based on the user’s selection. The bike functions smoothly without any stalls in both automated and manual clutch operations.

By default, the bike is designed to work in clutchless mode. This is disengaged and shifted to manual mode as soon as the rider uses the handlebar-mounted clutch. And vice versa, the bike automatically returns to clutchless mode as soon as the clutch lever is released. This ensures that users do not get confused about using or not using the clutch.

Honda E-Clutch can benefit both new and experienced riders. It eliminates the possibility of engine stalls linked to improper use of the clutch. Honda’s E-Clutch functions seamlessly throughout the bike’s operation — from start-up to riding and coming to a stop. It makes motorcycling more fun and probably safer, as users do not have to divert their attention to clutch operations. This is especially relevant for new riders.

2026 Honda Rebel 300 E-Clutch – Features, specs

Apart from the E-Clutch update, there are no other major changes to the 2026 Honda Rebel 300. Two colour options are on offer – Pearl Smoky Gray and Matte Black Metallic. The cruiser has a round headlight, colour-matched fenders, tear-drop fuel tank and an all-black exhaust.

Powering the bike is a 286 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 25 hp and 23.86 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission with Honda E-Clutch. Suspension setup comprises 41 mm forks at the front and dual rear shock absorbers. The bike has 296 mm and 240 mm disc brakes at the front and rear, respectively.

Both ends have 16-inch wheels, wrapped in 130/90 front and 150/80 rear tyres. With a seat height of just 690 mm, users can expect optimal control and handling. With the E-Clutch update, Honda Rebel 300 has seen its prices in the USA rise by $500 (Rs 44,000). The MY25 model was offered at $4,849 (Rs 4.26 lakh).