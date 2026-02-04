2026 Honda Shine 125 X, New Dio 125 X Edition – Launch Price Rs 86k Onwards

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has expanded its portfolio with the launch of two new special editions – the Dio 125 X-Edition and the Shine 125 Limited Edition – aimed at buyers seeking a stronger visual identity without compromising on everyday usability. Priced at Rs 87,733 and Rs 86,211 respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi), both models bring refreshed styling and premium design touches to two of Honda’s popular nameplates in the 125cc segment.

Dio 125 X-Edition: Bold and Youthful

The Dio 125 X-Edition introduces a more aggressive and sporty character through exclusive X-Edition graphics across the body panels. It features a striking dual-tone colour scheme – Pearl Deep Ground Grey combined with Pearl Siren Blue – inspired by a cyber drift theme, giving the scooter a dynamic and energetic stance.

Enhancing its visual appeal further are coloured alloy wheels finished in a distinctive Matte Frash shade, along with new X-Edition decals that highlight the scooter’s youthful and independent personality. HMSI positions the Dio 125 X-Edition as a natural fit for Gen-Z riders and young professionals looking to express individuality through their daily commute.

Honda Dio 125 X Edition is powered by the same 123.92 cc, 4-stroke SI engine that delivers 6.20 kW (8.4 PS) at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, paired with Honda’s PGM-FI fuel injection for smoother performance and better efficiency. In terms of dimensions, the Dio 125 measures 1,850 mm in length, 707 mm in width and 1,160 mm in height, with a 1,260 mm wheelbase and 162 mm ground clearance, making it well suited for city use. It gets a seat height of 765 mm, kerb weight of 107 kg, and a 5.3-litre fuel tank, striking a good balance between agility, comfort and everyday practicality.

Shine 125 X-Edition Limited Edition: Clean and Refined

In contrast, the Shine 125 Limited Edition adopts a clean, minimalist design philosophy. Retaining the motorcycle’s well-known identity, the Limited Edition adds subtle yet premium graphic updates that enhance its overall visual sophistication. Offered in Pearl Siren Blue, the motorcycle is paired with pyrite brown finished alloy wheels, lending it a more premium and mature look. The design focuses on clean surfaces and simplicity, reinforcing the Shine’s reputation as a comfortable, reliable and easy-to-live-with commuter motorcycle.

Powering the Shine 125 X Edition is a 123.94 cc, 4-stroke, SI BS-VI compliant engine that is tuned for a balance of performance and efficiency. It produces 7.93 kW (10.8 PS) of power at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, delivered via Honda’s PGM-FI fuel injection system for smooth throttle response and refined drivability. It comes with both self and kick start options.

In terms of dimensions, the Shine 125 measures 2,046 mm in length, 741 mm in width and 1,116 mm in height, riding on a 1,285 mm wheelbase. Ground clearance stands at 162 mm, while kerb weight is rated at 113 kg. Comfort and practicality are aided by a 651 mm long seat with a 791 mm seat height, along with a large 10.5-litre fuel tank that supports long, fuss-free commutes.

Availability and Bookings

Bookings for both the Dio 125 X-Edition and the Shine 125 Limited Edition are now open across India. Customers can place their bookings either online via Honda’s official website or by visiting authorised HMSI dealerships. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from the second week of February 2026.

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said: “The Dio 125 X?Edition brings a bold, youthful energy shaped by Honda’s own Gen?Z design team—built to reflect the individuality of today’s young riders. The Shine 125 Limited Edition, meanwhile, adopts a clean and timeless design approach that highlights the motorcycle’s clean sculptural form and sense of refinement. With these new editions, we aim to offer riders a blend of style, comfort and everyday assurance, giving them the confidence to express themselves on the road. Both models stay true to Honda’s focus on thoughtful design and a riding experience that feels safe and approachable for everyone.”