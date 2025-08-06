2026 Honda X-ADV Scooter Debuts – New Features, Colours

A one of its kind offering in India, the Honda X-ADV is available at a starting price of Rs 11.90 lakh

For global markets, Honda has introduced the updated 2026 version of X-ADV adventure scooter. There are several functional updates along with style enhancements and a set of new colours. However, the powertrain is the same as earlier. Let’s get more details about the 2026 Honda X-ADV.

Design updates

While Honda X-ADV already has a striking road presence, the new model gets an even sharper and dominating look and feel. Some of the key features include dual LED projector headlights and DRLs with integrated turn indicators. One can notice sculpted panelling all across, which ensures a muscular profile for the adventure scooter.

Other key highlights include a large windscreen, crash guard, step-up seat configuration and upswept exhaust. X-ADV has sporty graphics on the panels, which further enhance its bold and adventurous character. 2026 Honda X-ADV will be offered with colour options of Graphite Black, Pearl Glare White and Matte Deep Mud Gray.

Honda will also launch a distinct Special Edition X-ADV that will have a new tricolour Matt Pearl Glare White shade. It will have the graphics in blue and red, something similar to that of Honda’s larger capacity adventure bikes such as Transalp and Africa Twin.

In line with its environmental goal to achieve 100% sustainable material usage by 2050, the new X-ADV utilizes a number of recyclable parts. For example, the fairing and windscreen are made using DURABIO biomass plastic. Similarly, the black coloured cover is made using pre-consumer recycled polypropylene material. Honda car bumpers have been recycled for use as X-ADV’s seat bottom and luggage box.

Performance, specs

New Honda X-ADV retains the 745cc, liquid cooled, parallel twin, SOHC engine. It generates 59 PS and 69 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT). Users can choose to ride in Automatic Transmission (AT) mode or Manual Transmission (MT) mode. In case of the latter, gear changes are done via the paddle-shift style triggers installed on the left handlebar.

Updated X-ADV has tweaks to the gearbox, which ensure smoother starting from standstill. Users can also experience better control at low speeds of under 10 km/h. This can be quite useful for urban conditions and when making U-turns. Clutch response has also been made smoother with the new model. Users can choose from ride modes of Standard, Sport, Rain and Gravel. A customizable ‘User’ mode is also available.

Honda X-ADV utilizes a lightweight tubular steel diamond frame with USD front forks and Pro-Link swingarm at the rear. Wheel size is 17-inch front and 15-inch rear, wrapped in 120/70 and 160/60 tyres, respectively. These wheels are tubeless wire-spoke wheels, which ensure hassle-free riding. Braking setup comprises 296 mm floating double discs at front and 240 mm single disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard.

Other key features include cruise control, 3-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), USB-C charging socket, Smart Key and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS). Honda X-ADV is equipped with a 5-inch full colour TFT display. It can be used with the Honda RoadSync app to access calls, music and turn-by-turn navigation.