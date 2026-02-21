2026 Hyundai Bayon Rendered Based On Spy Shots – Striking Look

With its distinctive European styling, Hyundai Bayon can stand out in India’s highly competitive sub-4m SUV segment

Hyundai is testing the 2nd-gen Bayon subcompact crossover SUV, which is expected to be launched in India later this year. Test mules wrapped in heavy camouflage have been spotted frequently in recent months. Based on the spy shots, digital renderings provide a clear view of what the updated version could look like in production-ready form. Let’s check out the details.

New Bayon real-life render

As evident in the render images, the new Bayon has a more sophisticated design. Front fascia has a fresh new look with sleeker lighting elements and a more elegantly crafted grille and bumper section. Some elements such as the full-width strip at the front seem inspired by the Kona.

However, the illumination is only at the edges with the LED DRLs and turn signals. The centre piece appears to be a plastic trim in gloss black finish. Moving to the sides, one can see smooth curves on the panelling, ensuring an elegant, clutter-free profile. Windshield pillars appear to have a steeper lean angle, something that enhances the SUV’s sportiness.

While the new Bayon focuses on sophistication, one can also spot some rugged flavours, as evident with the muscular wheel arches and thick body cladding. A new set of alloy wheels can be expected with the new model. Other key features seen in the render images include conventional door handles in body-coloured finish, a gently sloping roofline, roof rails in silver finish and a shark fin antenna.

At the rear, key features include sleek tail lamps in interconnected format, a raked windshield and robust bumper design. Hyundai will also introduce the N Line version of the new Bayon. It will be getting exclusive features such as unique detailing in gloss black finish and distinctive alloy wheels that could go up to 18 inches.

New equipment, powertrain options

Upcoming 2nd-gen Bayon will get a range of updates on the inside as well. Possibilities include dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster. Hyundai will also focus on enhancing the safety package. Multiple new safety features could be added, over and above the ones that are legally required.

Other features could include a sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic climate control and rear AC vents. Across global markets, the new Bayon is expected to get a new generation of engines. Powertrain options available with the existing model include a 48-volt mild hybrid setup.

As of now, the primary engine offered with the existing Bayon is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The top variant of the new Bayon could be powered by a 1.6-litre 4-cylinder unit. At a later date, an electric powertrain could also be offered with the new Bayon.

In India, the 2nd-gen Bayon is expected to be positioned as a sub-4-meter SUV. The current model sold in Europe is 4,180 mm long. Engine options for India could include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Hyundai Bayon in India will primarily rival the Maruti Fronx.

Source