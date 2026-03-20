2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift Launch Price Rs 5.79 Lakh – More Features, Better Safety

Hyundai Motor India has launched the updated Exter compact SUV in the country, with prices starting from Rs 5,79,900 (ex-showroom). The new model brings over 25 enhancements across design, technology, comfort and safety, making it a more feature-rich and premium offering in the segment. Since its debut, Exter has crossed 2 lakh customers in India. With this update, Hyundai aims to further strengthen its appeal among young buyers and families looking for a compact yet practical SUV.

Variants and Pricing

2026 Exter is available in multiple variants across petrol MT, petrol AMT and CNG options. Petrol manual variants start at Rs 5,79,900 for HX 2 and go up to Rs 8,35,900 for HX 8. AMT variants range from Rs 6,90,900 to Rs 9,41,900 for the top-spec HX 10 trim. CNG variants are priced from Rs 6,99,900 for HX 2 and go up to Rs 9,40,900 for HX 8 (all prices ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Hyundai Exter are now open across dealerships and online platforms.

Design and Exterior Updates

The new Exter gets noticeable updates to its exterior styling, enhancing its SUV stance. It features a redesigned front fascia with a new centre garnish, updated grille, revised bumpers and new diamond-cut alloy wheels. There’s also a new wing-type spoiler, updated tailgate design and revised C-pillar garnish, giving it a sportier rear profile.

Hyundai continues to position Exter as the tallest SUV in its segment, also offering the longest wheelbase. This helps improve road presence along with better headroom and cabin space. In terms of dimensions, Exter measures 3,830 mm in length, 1,723 mm in width and 1,643 mm in height (with roof rails), with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm.

Interior and Cabin Experience

Inside, Exter gets a more premium cabin with a new dual-tone Navy and Grey interior theme. It also features a 3D carbon-pattern dashboard finish and a sporty D-cut steering wheel. Hyundai has introduced segment-first metal pedals, adding a sporty touch. Other upgrades include a folding driver armrest, new seat upholstery and improved ergonomics.

Comfort has been enhanced with driver seat height adjustment and adjustable rear headrests now offered as standard across all variants. Exter also continues to offer generous cabin space along with a boot capacity of 391 litres.

Technology and Features

On the technology front, Exter gets a segment-first dashcam along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Rear passengers now get a Type-C USB charging port. It also offers more than 60 Bluelink connected car features and over 300 embedded voice commands that can work even without internet connectivity. Other features include an electric sunroof, digital instrument cluster and OTA updates for maps and infotainment.

2026 Exter continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, offered with both manual and AMT gearbox options. Hyundai highlights that it is the only SUV in this segment to offer a refined 4-cylinder petrol engine. Exter is also available with a CNG option featuring a dual-cylinder setup. This version now comes with an underbody spare wheel, freeing up boot space and offering around 225 litres of usable luggage capacity.

Safety and Colours

Safety remains a strong focus for Exter. It now offers more than 45 advanced safety features, along with 30 safety features as standard across all variants. Key highlights include 6 airbags as standard, along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill Start Assist (HAC), ensuring improved safety across the range.

New Exter is offered in 7 monotone and 1 dual-tone colour options, including two new shades – Golden Bronze and Titanium Black Matte. Other colours include Titan Grey, Atlas White, Starry Night, Titanium Black and Ranger Khaki, along with Ranger Khaki dual-tone with black roof.

Speaking on the launch of the new Hyundai Exter, Mr. Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Since its debut, the Hyundai Exter has received an overwhelming response, earning the trust of over 2 lakh customers across India. With its bold design and segment defining features, Hyundai Exter has played a pivotal role in reimagining the segment. Building on this strong foundation, the new Hyundai Exter embodies a reinvigorated spirit of ‘Drive to shine’, with refreshed styling, a more premium cabin, smarter connectivity and an enhanced safety package. These upgrades further strengthen its appeal among families and young explorers seeking a versatile SUV that seamlessly blends style, practicality and everyday usability. The new Hyundai Exter reaffirms HMIL’s commitment to delivering world class technology, superior safety and a reliable SUV for young and ambitious India.”