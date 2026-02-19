2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift Spied In South Korea – Launch Nears

2026 Exter facelift is expected to focus on enhancing its tech package and safety, while retaining the powertrain options

Hyundai will be introducing multiple new products this year to bolster its portfolio. One of these will be the Exter facelift, which has been spotted multiple times in recent months. Latest spy shots from Korea reveal the front, side and rear profile of Exter facelift. Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai Exter facelift – What to expect?

While the test vehicle is fully camouflaged, one can still make out the basic design of the grille, headlamps, taillights and other similar details. The steel wheels reveal that this is one of the base variants being tested. If we look at the current model, the EX and EX(O) trims are offered with R14 steel wheels. Lighting elements across the front and rear appear to be the same as the current model.

The front grille also appears similar and the same applies to the bumper section. However, there could be some new detailing hidden under the camouflage wrap. Moving to the side, one can see the same muscular wheel arch cladding. These play a key role in enhancing Exter’s road presence. There is no roof rail, a feature that is also not available with the existing base variant of Exter.

Interior refresh

Overall, it appears that Exter facelift will largely maintain the same exterior profile as the current model. The focus could be more on enhancing comfort and convenience, adding new tech features and improving passenger safety. There is potential for upgrades such as a larger infotainment system and more advanced features on the digital instrument console. The connected car experience could be further improved as well.

Other possibilities include features like ventilated front seats, front and rear armrests and rear sunshades. These updates will make the Exter better suited for longer journeys. Some minor variations could be introduced across the cabin for a fresh new look. Safety package could be improved with a range of driver assistance features.

Exter already has a robust safety package with features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management, rear parking sensors and rear camera with dynamic guidelines. Also included are hill start assist control (HAC) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Exter has a dashcam as well for handling those tough situations.

Same powertrains

Hyundai Exter facelift is expected to continue with the existing powertrain options. The SUV is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a Smart Auto AMT transmission. Exter is also available with bi-fuel petrol + CNG option. When running on CNG, the output is 69 PS and 95.2 Nm. Exter CNG is offered with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter facelift will continue to rival the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Fronx. With the updates, a slight price increase can be expected. The current model is available in the price range of Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh.