2026 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS VIBE Edition Launch Price 7.09 Lakh – New Colour, Features

Hyundai Motor India has launched a new Vibe edition for Grand i10 NIOS, aimed at adding a more youthful design and feature-rich package to its hatchback lineup. Along with this, Hyundai has also introduced a segment-first dashcam feature and a new Titan Grey Matte colour option.

New Vibe edition is based on Sportz and Sportz (O) variants, and is available with both manual and AMT gearbox options. Prices for Grand i10 NIOS now start from Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Prices And Variants

Grand i10 Nios Vibe edition is offered across multiple trims. The Sportz Vibe MT is priced at Rs 7,09,400, while the Sportz Vibe AMT costs Rs 7,61,400. The higher-spec Sportz (O) Vibe AMT is priced at Rs 7,73,400. The Asta variant is available at Rs 7,50,700 for the manual version and Rs 8,02,600 for the AMT (all prices ex-showroom).

What’s New In Vibe Edition

With the Vibe edition, Hyundai is focusing on visual upgrades and added convenience features. It gets black interiors with red inserts and blacked-out alloy wheels, giving it a sportier look compared to regular variants.

Feature highlights include a segment-first dashcam, leather-wrapped steering wheel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The dashcam supports multiple modes such as driving recording, event recording, vacation mode and on-demand video access via a mobile app. It also gets cruise control, automatic climate control and rear AC vents for added convenience. Safety is addressed with TPMS (highline) and 6 airbags offered as standard.

Added Features For Asta Variant

Hyundai has also updated the Asta variant with the addition of the dashcam feature. This brings the same safety and convenience functionality to buyers opting for higher trims. Along with feature updates, Hyundai has introduced a new Titan Grey Matte colour, which is currently the only matte finish option in this segment.

Commenting on the launch of Vibe edition variants of the Grand i10 NIOS, Mr. Amit Dhaundiyal, Head, Product Strategy & Planning, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are constantly evolving our product offerings to align with the aspirations of our customers. The introduction of the VIBE edition in the Grand i10 NIOS reflects our commitment to delivering enhanced value, style and convenience to new-age buyers.

Alongside the VIBE edition, the addition of Dashcam in both the VIBE edition and Asta variant addresses the growing focus on road safety while also adding engaging features like photo capture and more. Further, the introduction of the new Titan Grey Matte colour resonates with the lifestyle and aspirations of our customers.”