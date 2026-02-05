Hyundai i20 Gets More Affordable With New Starting Price of Rs 5.99 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India has strengthened the i20 premium hatchback line-up by revising prices and enhancing value across key variants, making the model more accessible to a wider set of buyers. With this update, the Hyundai i20 now starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), lowering the entry barrier into the premium hatchback segment while retaining its core focus on safety, technology and design.

Hyundai i20 Era Now Starts at Rs 5.99 Lakh

The revised pricing is aimed at customers seeking a feature-rich and safe hatchback without stepping into higher price brackets. Hyundai says the move reflects its intent to offer value-driven mobility solutions that align with evolving customer expectations, especially in the highly competitive premium hatchback space.

At the base of the refreshed range is the Hyundai i20 Era variant, now priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite being the entry-level trim, it offers a strong equipment list. Key highlights include six airbags as standard, a fully digital instrument cluster, front and rear skid plates, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, Type-C USB charging, and telescopic steering adjustment. These additions ensure that safety and everyday usability are not compromised even at the lowest price point.

Magna Executive and Magna Variants Get More Value

Further up the range, the i20 Magna Executive is now priced at Rs 6.74 lakh, while the Magna variant is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier these same variants were priced at Rs 6.87 lakh and Rs 7.12 lakh, respectively.

In addition to the price reduction, the Magna Executive variant adds features such as Highline tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), automatic headlamps, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, shark fin antenna and telescopic steering, making it a strong value proposition in its segment.

The Magna variant builds on this by offering additional comfort and convenience features including an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, rear AC vents and a front armrest with storage, catering to buyers looking for a more premium in-cabin experience.

Optional Touchscreen Package and Warranty

Hyundai is also offering a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a rear camera, as a dealer-installed option priced at Rs 14,999. This package comes with a 3-year warranty, adding flexibility for buyers who want advanced infotainment without stepping up to higher trims. The i20 continues to be offered with a standard 3-year / 1,00,000 km warranty, ensuring peace of mind for owners.

A Strong Legacy in the Premium Hatchback Segment

Over the last 15 years, the Hyundai i20 has built a strong presence in India, with cumulative sales crossing 1.47 million units. With its sporty design, feature-loaded cabin and emphasis on safety, the updated pricing and feature revisions are expected to further strengthen its position among premium hatchback buyers.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sunil Moolchandani, National Sales Head, HMIL, said, “The Hyundai i20 has consistently redefined benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its progressive design, dynamic performance and advanced technology. With the new starting price of INR 5 99 000, we are making the i20 experience even more compelling, accessible and desirable for customers. This reflects our commitment to offering value-driven mobility solutions that match evolving lifestyle aspirations, while upholding Hyundai’s promise of quality, innovation and customer delight.”