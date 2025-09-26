2026 Hyundai i20 Spied In India – New Design, Appearance

Hyundai Motor India Ltd seems to be updating its premium hatchback in India to further increase its appeal. We’re talking about a new gen i20 hatchback which could launch in 2026, three years after the launch of current model. Test mules of what could be the 2026 Hyundai i20 have been spied for the first time. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Hyundai i20 Spied Testing

Thanks to automotive enthusiast Praveen, we now have the first ever spy shots of what could be the 2026 Hyundai i20. This particular test mule is fully camouflaged, leaving little for imagination. It was spotted trundling along the roads of Gurugram, Haryana. It had Red temporary registration plates from Haryana state, like many other Hyundai test mules.

These new spy shots only show the rear of this test mule. Lack of roof rails, tapering side design towards the top, rounded overall appeal, broad appeal from mid section towards the bottom and other design aspects point towards a possible hatchback, rather than the upright and boxy crossover SUVs.

Only the i20 sort of fits this bill within Hyundai’s portfolio and seems to be a necessary update to keep this product fresh and evolving competition in check. We’re talking about Tata Altroz facelift, which was launched earlier this year with a major cosmetic update both on the inside and outside.

What to expect?

India has been moving away from hatchbacks towards SUVs owing to a combination of factors. However, hatchbacks continue to exert a certain charm on Indian buyers that SUVs cannot match. Hyundai i20 is one of those hatchbacks offered in a standard Vanilla form and a sportier N Line form.

With 2026 Hyundai i20 spied, one can expect a new fascia and revised rear to bring it in line with modern Hyundai design language. Overall side silhouette might be retained along with new alloy wheel design. We can expect a more modern dashboard layout with dual 10.2-inch TFT clusters (one for infotainment and other for instrumentation).

Feature additions could include 360-degree (a hint of it can be seen in the spy shots), ventilated front seats, Level-1 ADAS suite similar to the one offered with current Venue SUV and probably a panoramic sunroof, considering it is one of the most sought-after features. More advanced telematics and connected features might be on the cards too.

Same powertrains as current i20 are expected to be carried over in the form of a 1.2L NA Petrol engine, mated to either a 5MT or CVT. There will be an N Line version too and it will pack a 1.0L Turbo Petrol, mated to either a 6MT or 7DCT along with throatier exhaust, sporty suspension, rear disc brakes, stiffer steering and a lot of N Line specific design elements.