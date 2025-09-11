2026 Hyundai i20 Spied Towing A Large Trailer – Details

Hyundai is known to be in a constant pursuit to carve up new generations of its models. The company’s update engine has shifted its gaze towards i20 hatchback. There have been multiple spy shots of this new Hyundai crossover hatchback which is speculated to be 4th Gen i20 which will be sold in a crossover guise.

Think i20 Active, but as standard without i20 hatchback. The company is yet to confirm this analogy, though. Fueling this speculation are recent spy shots that show 2026 Hyundai i20 towing a rather sizable trailer behind it. Suggesting that it might be marketed as a crossover SUV of some sort. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Hyundai i20 Spied

When the i20 Elite was on sale in India, Hyundai sold a crossover version of it with higher ground clearance. It was called i20 Active. Similar crossover version of i20 did not launch with current generation, which could be changed with next generation i20. This new vehicle is likely to launch in 2026 in markets like Europe and then launch in India.

Spy shots of what is speculated to be 4th Gen i20 are making rounds on the internet and they show a rugged edge with no resemblance to current i20. It gets body cladding too, suggesting crossover DNA. There’s an all new fascia, a muscular silhouette, athletic rear design, large stylish wheels with dual-tone finish and more. ORVMs are all new and it is not camouflaged with this particular unit.

Recent spy shots also show a test mule of Next Gen i20 towing a rather large trailer. In markets like Europe and America, car and SUV owners often tend to tow a trailer or boat (on a trailer) while indulging in outdoor lifestyle activities. Vehicles catering to these demographic are tested accordingly. Something this 2026 Hyundai i20 seemed to be doing as well.

Will i20 finally become an SUV?

Hyundai is yet to confirm whether this vehicle spied is a crossover SUV version of i20 hatchback or is standard i20. The name i20 is being associated with this particular vehicle because previous test mules had interiors where “i20” word has been used on seat upholstery as seen in the image above. Suggesting this could be 4th Gen i20 hatchback.

With SUV popularity growing and hatchback sales slowing down, porting over i20 nameplate into a crossover form makes perfect sense for Hyundai. It might be launched in 2026 and get a host of features like Level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, connected LED tail lights and more.

It might be powered by the same set of powertrains including the 1.2L 4-cylinder NA Petrol, 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol and probably even a self-charging Hybrid engine option. India is unlikely to get Hybrid engine with this vehicle, at least at launch. More details will follow soon.

