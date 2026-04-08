2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Facelift Spied – Launch Soon

Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift has been spotted testing once again in India, ahead of its expected launch in the coming weeks. The updated electric crossover is already on sale in multiple international markets, and Hyundai now appears to be in the final stages of preparing it for India. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast KarThik for sharing the IONIQ 5 spy shots.

The latest spy shots show a test mule with minimal camouflage, hinting that most of the design changes are already locked in. While the overall profile remains familiar, the facelift brings a number of subtle but useful updates across design, features and equipment.

Exterior Updates

At the front, Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift gets a revised bumper design with a wider air intake and a new V-shaped garnish. The rear bumper has also been reworked, while the extended rear spoiler is now 50 mm longer than before, helping improve aerodynamic efficiency.

The facelifted model is also expected to get a new set of alloy wheels with a more aero-focused design. In terms of dimensions, there is no major change apart from a slight increase in overall length. Globally, the updated Ioniq 5 measures 4,655 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, 1,605 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

Interior And Feature Upgrades

Inside, Hyundai has focused on improving usability. One of the key changes is the addition of physical buttons on the centre console, replacing some of the earlier touch-based controls. These are expected to make functions like parking assist, heated steering wheel and ventilated seats easier to access.

Another notable update is the repositioning of the wireless charging pad to the upper section of the centre console. The facelift is also expected to get Hyundai’s latest Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system with improved graphics, OTA support and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A new 3-spoke steering wheel with pixel lighting is also likely to be part of the package.

Ride, Safety And Battery

Hyundai has also introduced updates to improve overall refinement. The facelift gets structural reinforcements and suspension tweaks aimed at improving ride stability, reducing vibration and enhancing cabin quietness. Internationally, the updated model also gets improvements to side-impact protection and a revised safety kit.

A major update globally is the introduction of a larger 84 kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed range of up to 570 km on the WLTP cycle in RWD form. It remains to be seen whether Hyundai will offer this larger battery pack in India as well. The current India-spec Ioniq 5 uses a 72.6 kWh battery pack, delivering 217 PS and 350 Nm in rear-wheel-drive format.

Hyundai India Product Offensive

Hyundai is currently on a strong product offensive in India, with multiple launches planned across segments. The company has already introduced updated versions of Verna and Exter this year, and the Ioniq 5 facelift is expected to be among the next launches.

Looking ahead, Hyundai’s pipeline includes a new-gen i20, an i20-based crossover (likely Bayon), an all-new India-made electric SUV, next-gen Creta, a new MPV and even a lifestyle off-roader aimed at rivals like Thar. This aggressive strategy is expected to strengthen Hyundai’s position across both ICE and EV segments in India.

Launch Soon

With testing now in advanced stages and the model already available overseas, Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks. The update will help the EV remain competitive in the premium electric crossover space, especially as more rivals continue to enter the segment.