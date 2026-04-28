2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launch Price Rs 55.7 Lakh – 84 kWh Battery, 690km Range

For the 2026 model year, Hyundai has updated its sole Ioniq offering in India. We’re talking about the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5, which has been just launched in the country for a price tag of Rs 55.7 lakh (Ex-sh). It features subtle exterior updates along with a major overhaul in the powertrain department, packing a larger battery with longer range. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The new 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been offered in four distinct colour options. These include Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, Titan Grey and Optic White. Launch price of this updated model is Rs 55.7 lakh (Ex-sh). As per Hyundai, 2026 Ioniq 5 gets comprehensive product upgrades across performance, technology, safety and everyday usability.

Where design is concerned, new Ioniq 5 looks unmistakably an Ioniq 5, as it retains most of its Parametric Pixel design identity and silhouette. The updates are in the form of bolder front and rear bumper designs, robust front and rear skid plates, new sporty alloy wheel design, new rear spoiler design and a revised Hi tech V garnish lighting design.

On the inside, user-centric cabin continues and it still is one of the most spacious and premium cabin in its segment. There have been updates to 2026 Ioniq 5’s interior focussed on usability, accessibility and everyday driving convenience. For starters, we now get a new 3-Spoke leather steering wheel with a quad-dot illuminated logo.

What is new?

Also, 2026 model gets heated steering wheel, twin (12.3” + 12.3”) infotainment screen and instrument cluster displays, a redesigned wireless smartphone charging pad with integrated physical controls along with heated & ventilated seats. Safety has been overhauled too and Hyundai has added Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Rear and Parking Distance Warning.

Tech upgrades include Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), Controller Over the Air updates, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Active Sound Design (ASD), Remote immobilization for enhanced vehicle theft protection via Hyundai Bluelink app and a new in car payment feature allowing users to pay for EV charging directly via infotainment screen.

Hyundai has given 2026 Ioniq 5 a larger battery at 84 kWh with 690 km promised range, as opposed to the 72.6 kWh battery. 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 faster DC charging which peaks at 350 kW. Last recorded price of pre-update Hyundai Ioniq 5 was 48.9 Lakh, which is now increased to Rs 55.7 lakh (Ex-sh).

Statement from Hyundai India

Commenting on the launch of the new Hyundai IONIQ 5, Mr. Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The Hyundai IONIQ 5 stands as a true testament to our vision of redefining electric mobility. Having secured the prestigious World Car of the Year title along with multiple global accolades and being recognised as the Green Car of the Year at Indian Car of the Year Awards, the IONIQ 5 has set new benchmarks in design, technology and sustainability.

With its strong global success and positive customer response across key markets, including India, the IONIQ 5 has played a pivotal role in shaping Hyundai’s electric mobility journey. With the introduction of the new Hyundai IONIQ 5, we are building on this strong foundation by offering meaningful product upgrades that enhance driving range, technology and everyday convenience. These enhancements further strengthen the IONIQ 5’s appeal as a premium, future ready electric SUV.”







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