2026 Hyundai Tucson Interiors, Exteriors Leaked – Pleos Screen Likely

The flagship ICE SUV from Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Tucson, is set to receive a major update soon. Positioned as a next-generation model, new Hyundai Tucson has been spied testing abroad and the same vehicle is expected to launch in India. For the first time, detailed exteriors and interiors of this vehicle have been spied in a walkaround. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Hyundai Tucson Interiors Leaked

New Tucson has been spied testing and spy shots have revealed exterior design changes, which are more upright and traditional SUV like. The company seems to be drawing inspiration from N Vision 74 concept and Nexo FCV along with Santa Fe. Interiors and exteriors of 2026 Hyundai Tucson have been revealed for the first time in a detailed walkaround video by Woopa TV.

In the video, we can see a significantly updated exterior making it a Next-Gen model, rather than a facelift. We can see a boxier silhouette with a raked windscreen and boxy SUV-like doors. There’s also flush pop-out door handles for the first time and overall vehicle seems to have grown in size. Even the wheels are no 20-inchers in size, featuring a new 5-spoke pattern.

Bonnet is flat and high-set like on Santa Fe and body cladding has gotten thicker and more prominent than current model. There’s also active aero flaps at the front along with a new cross-vertical LED DRLs that are connected with a light bar. Headlights are positioned below. There’s a new design for ORVMs too and looks more futuristic than before.

On the inside, Hyundai has camouflaged its interiors to hide design details. However, Woopla TV reveals that 2026 Hyundai Tucson is highly likely to implement a new central Pleos screen debuted in April 2025. This massive central Pleos screen will negate the need for an instrument cluster or reduce the size of it considerably. A HUD seems to be present too.

2026 Tucson is packing new seats with electrically operated Boss Mode, new door trims, heated and ventilated seats and a floating centre console. Hyundai might shift the gear selector of 2026 Tucson to steering column, freeing up a lot of space for storage. A wireless charging pad and engine start button are seen in the centre console.

What to expect?

Tucson has been a popular vehicle in Hyundai’s arsenal for a long time. It is a global premium SUV known for its futuristic design language and a holistic experience for target demographic. The new model is internally codenamed NX5 and is expected to launch in 2026 in global markets and India launch is expected in 2027.

It is expected to feature similar powertrain options as current model, sans the Diesel engine. Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid with a 32 mile (51.49 km) pure electric range is also expected to carry-over. Considering the position of Tucson as the flagship ICE SUV in the Indian market, Hyundai might launch this next-generation Tucson in India sometime in 2027.