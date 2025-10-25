2026 Hyundai Venue Engine-Wise Variant Lineup Leaked – Diesel AT Confirmed

Hyundai has just revealed the 2026 Venue ahead of launch. This sub 4m SUV will be launched on November 4th, which is 8 days, 22 hours and 20 minutes from writing this article. 8 days is a long time to get all the details about 2026 Venue, considering just how exciting this vehicle is. Ahead of launch, details about powertrain-wise variant lineup has been leaked. Let’s take a closer look.

Venue Engine-Wise Variant Lineup Leaked

With 2026 Venue, Hyundai has revamped the trim level hierarchy. Variant lineup starts from HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8 and HX 10. HX stands for new Hyundai Xperience and the numbers 3 and 9 are missing in this variant lineup. Bookings for 2026 Hyundai Venue have commenced for a token amount of Rs 25k.

The company has revealed exterior and interior colour options as well. Exterior colour options include Mystic Sapphire, Hazel Blue, Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Abyss Black along with dual tone options including Abyss Black roof option with Atlas White and Hazel Blue. Interior is finished in a new Dark Navy and Dove Grey colour combination.

Hyundai has also revealed that 2026 Venue will retain its engine options including Kappa 1.2L MPI, Kappa 1.0L Turbo GDI and U2 1.5L CRDi Diesel engine options, mated to either a Manual, Automatic or a DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) gearbox options. All this is made available in the brochure as well.

Engine-Wise Variant Lineup

However, what the company has not officially revealed was engine-wise variant lineup, which has been leaked ahead of 4th November launch. As per marketing material leaked by We Guide Auto, we can see that Hyundai is offering Kappa 1.2L MPI engine from HX 2 till HX 6T, offered only in a 5-speed manual gearbox option.

Interestingly, Kappa 1.0L Turbo GDI is offered from base HX 2 trim mated to a 6-speed MT, which is very unusual. HX 6 and HX 10 only gets 7-speed DCT, while HX 5 and HX 8 get both MT and DCT options. Next is U2 1.5L CRDi Diesel offered with base HX 2, HX 5, HX 7 and HX 10. 6-speed MT is offered with HX 2 and HX 7. HX 10 only gets 6-speed AT, while HX 5 gets both MT and AT options. Diesel AT combination is new and was not offered with current Venue.

Notably, HX 7 trim level is Diesel MT only, while HX 6T is NA Petrol MT only. The most versatile trim level is HX 5 with highest number of engine and gearbox combinations. The leaked blurbs also confirm Traction Modes with 2026 Hyundai Venue (Sand, Mud, Snow) and Drive Modes (Eco, Normal, Sport). Paddle shifters will be offered with AT and DCT gearbox options.

