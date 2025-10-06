2026 Hyundai Venue Front New Spy Shot Shows Production-Ready Design

The all-new Hyundai Venue 2026 has been spotted once again – this time in what appears to be a parking lot, revealing its uncovered front design for the very first time. This latest sighting confirms that the new-gen Venue is in its final stages of pre-launch readiness, ahead of its expected debut in early November 2025.

2026 Hyundai Venue Front

Unlike previous camouflaged test mules, this new spy shot shows the SUV almost completely uncovered, offering a clear look at its redesigned front fascia. The new Venue adopts Hyundai’s latest Sensuous Sportiness design language, similar to the Exter and Creta N Line. The front grille is now wider and squarer, featuring bold horizontal slats and vertically stacked LED lighting units on either side.

Split LED headlamps sit lower on the bumper, while the upper section gets a sleek LED DRL strip integrated into the bonnet line. Silver skid plate detailing adds a rugged touch to its SUV stance. The overall look is muscular yet modern, and the squared-off proportions give it a stronger visual identity compared to the outgoing model.

Dual 10.2-inch Curved Screens, Panoramic Sunroof & More Premium Tech

Inside, the 2026 Venue will feature a major interior overhaul with dual 10.2-inch curved screens for infotainment and instrumentation, a new dashboard layout, and enhanced features such as 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, and wireless smartphone connectivity.

Under the hood, Hyundai will retain the proven powertrain lineup. Transmission choices will include MT, iMT, DCT and AT.

– 1.2L petrol

– 1.0L turbo petrol

– 1.5L diesel

N Line Venue Incoming

An N Line variant of the new Hyundai Venue is also in the works and is expected to debut after the launch of the standard model. The Venue N Line will continue Hyundai’s performance-inspired sub-brand strategy, offering sportier design elements such as red exterior accents, N Line badges, dual exhaust tips, and unique alloy wheels.

Inside, it will likely feature an all-black cabin with contrast red stitching, metal pedals, and N Line branding on the gear lever and steering wheel. While powertrain options are expected to remain the same as the standard turbo-petrol variant, Hyundai may fine-tune the suspension and steering setup for a more dynamic driving experience, similar to the recently updated Creta N Line.

The new Venue will continue to rival Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV3XO. With production-ready prototypes now spotted, the 2026 Hyundai Venue is gearing up to be one of Hyundai’s biggest launches of the year — combining new-age design, connected tech, and proven powertrains in one sharp package.