2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Launch Price Rs 9.69 Lakh – 2 New Colours

Hyundai Motor India has introduced the new Venue Knight in India, adding a bold, black-themed edition to its popular sub-4m SUV lineup. With prices starting from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Venue Knight brings a refreshed visual identity along with feature updates across the range.

This launch builds on the success of Hyundai’s Knight range, which has already crossed 92,000 units in sales since its debut in 2022. With Venue being one of Hyundai’s best-selling SUVs (10k-11k avg / month sales), the new Knight edition aims to further strengthen its appeal with a more distinctive road presence.

Blacked-Out Styling With Premium Touches

The highlight of Venue Knight is its all-black theme, both inside and out. On the outside, it gets a black-painted front grille, matte black Hyundai logos, black skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs and alloy wheels. Red brake calipers add a sporty contrast, while exclusive Knight badging enhances its identity.

Inside, the cabin follows a similar theme with all-black interiors, complemented by brass-coloured inserts. Hyundai has also added exclusive seat upholstery to further differentiate this edition from the standard Venue range.

New Features And Colour Options

Hyundai has introduced a new dashcam feature with select variants — HX6T, HX10 and N10. This system supports multiple recording modes including driving, event-based recording, vacation mode and on-demand video downloads via a mobile app. In addition, two new colour options — Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte — have been added to the Venue lineup, giving buyers more choice.

Engine And Variant Options

Venue Knight is available with multiple powertrain options, including:

– 1.2L NA petrol (manual)

– 1.0L turbo petrol (DCT)

– 1.5L diesel (manual & automatic)

Hyundai Venue Knight Prices Ex-sh

Venue Knight:

– HX 5 Petrol MT – Rs 9.69 lakh

– HX 5 Diesel MT – Rs 11.11 lakh

– HX 6T Petrol MT – Rs 11.03 lakh

– HX 8 Diesel AT – Rs 13.84 lakh

– HX 10 Turbo Petrol DCT – Rs 14.79 lakh

Standard Venue Updates:

– HX 6T Petrol MT – Rs 10.88 lakh

– HX 10 Turbo Petrol DCT – Rs 14.64 lakh

– HX 10 Diesel AT – Rs 15.64 lakh

Venue N Line:

– N10 Turbo Petrol DCT – Rs 15.48 lakh

Strengthening Venue’s Position

Mr. Amit Dhaundiyal, Head, Product Strategy & Planning, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai, we continuously strive to bring products that resonate with the evolving aspirations of Indian customers. The Hyundai VENUE Knight represents a bold expression of style and individuality, specially crafted for customers who want their car to reflect their personality. With this launch, we are taking the distinctive black?themed Knight philosophy to one of our most popular compact SUVs.

Every element of the Hyundai VENUE Knight, from its blacked?out exteriors to its premium interiors with brass inserts, has been thoughtfully curated to create a strong visual identity that stands apart on the road. Alongside the Knight, the introduction of dashcam on select Hyundai VENUE variants and the addition of new matte colours further enhance the overall line?up, addressing evolving customer expectations.”