2026 Hyundai Venue Launch Date Oct 24th – New Design, Features

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is writing a mew chapter in its sub 4m SUV journey by giving the current model a major generational update. We’re talking about the upcoming Venue SUV which has been spied multiple times. Test mules reveal an exciting new design language, bringing it closer to Creta.

A recent report by Autocar India revealed the probable launch date of this upcoming sub 4m SUV to take on rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV3XO and others. Let’s take a closer look at the finer details.

2026 Hyundai Venue Launch Date

One of the stalwarts of sub 4m SUV segment, Hyundai Venue, has been one of the most anticipated launches in this segment. While the overall silhouette seems to be identical to current model, the massive exterior and interior overhaul seems to be why 2026 Hyundai Venue is termed as a new generation and not a facelift.

Launch date seems to be set for 2026 Hyundai Venue on 24th October 2025, as per a recent report, quoting sources in the know how. Last major update given to Venue was in June 2022 in the form of a facelift. When launched 2026 Hyundai Venue will be the 2nd Generation model, featuring a major design overhaul.

Spy shots of test mule have showed a new design language which seems to be an extension of the design first debuted with Exter and then Creta N Line. There is a massive LED DRL signature that dominates its front fascia. Headlights are squarish in shape and seem to be inspired by Creta. Grill has expanded horizontally and consists of pill-shaped elements stacked verticlaly in a group of five.

Bonnet is still of a flat and clam-shell shape. Alloy wheels design is new and Hyundai could retain the current 16-inch size or bump it up to 17-inch. At the rear, we can expect a connected LED tail lights design with a signature inspired by Creta. Hyundai will also launch an N Line version of 2026 Venue soon after. Testing of this N Line version has begun abroad and will feature sportier elements to stand out in the crowd.

Interior Overhaul

Major updates are expected on the inside where we can finally see a dual 10.2-inch infotainment and instrumentation screens with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with addition of 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, rain-sensing wipers, Level-2 ADAS and more. One could even expect a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and other fancy gizmos too.

Under the bonnet, 2026 Hyundai Venue will continue with its trio of engines as current model. We’re talking about a silky smooth 1.2L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine, a performant 120 PS 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine and a torquey 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine, mated to both manual and automatic gearbox options. One can expect a slight price premium over current model, which starts from Rs 7.94 lakh (Ex-sh) and Rs 12.15 lakh (Ex-sh) for Venue N Line.