2026 Hyundai Venue – More Details Out Before 4th Nov Launch

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has unveiled its next big offensive in the sub 4m SUV space in the form of 2026 Venue. For MY26 version, Venue has undergone a major overhaul and is set to launch in India on 4th of November. Ahead of launch, Hyundai has revealed some more spicy details about this upcoming sensation of an SUV. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Hyundai Venue

Recently, Hyundai revealed that its upcoming sub 4m SUV will come equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Level-2 ADAS. Which is a big deal, considering Hyundai never brought Level-2 ADAS to sub 4m segment, as they got Level-1 ADAS. demonstrating its commitment to vehicular safety, Hyundai is offering Level-2 ADAS with 2026 Venue.

Now, the company has just confirmed that 2026 Hyundai Venue will come equipped with all-four disc brakes (ventilated front and non-ventilated rear). This is a first for Venue as current model comes with drum brakes at the rear. Rear disc brakes was only on offer with Venue N Line, which was one of the defining features of it. Now, enhanced braking experience has been democratised further.

Also just confirmed for 2026 Hyundai Venue is SVM and BVM, which stands for Surround View Monitor and Blind-spot View Monitor. This means 2026 Venue comes with 360-degree camera system along with blindspot view assist that projects side camera view on instrument cluster when corresponding side turn indicators are turned on.

Premium equipment

A super strong body structure is part of the highlight of 2026 Venue, which could yield better crash safety ratings when tested by either Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP. On the inside, the main highlight is the dual curved 12.3-inch displays (one for infotainment, second for instrumentation) with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Auto climate control, powered seats, ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, new Navy Blue and Dove Grey interior theme, leatherette seats and leatherette steering wrap, cruise control, steering mounted audio controls, wireless charging pad, reclining 2nd row seats, front and rear armrest, rear AC vents, rear window shades and other features are notable.

Another major strength of 2026 Venue will be its Bose premium audio system, which even has a subwoofer. Powering this SUV will be a trio of 1.2L NA Petrol, 1.0L Turbo Petrol and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine options. While 1.2L engine is 5MT only, 1.0L gets 6MT and 7DCT options, and 1.5L Diesel gets either 6MT or 6TC options.