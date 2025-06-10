2026 Hyundai Venue N Line Spied – Sporty Design, Equipment

While getting a styling refresh inspired by Creta N Line and Exter, the new-gen Venue N Line is expected to retain the existing 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

Hyundai is working on a major portfolio expansion plan, with 26 new products to be launched by 2030. Among these are the new-gen Venue and its N Line version. The latter has been spotted again on road tests in South Korea. This N Line version gets multiple mechanical updates to justify its sporty credentials. Let’s take a look.

2026 Hyundai Venue N Line – Key highlights

Most of the exterior updates for 2026 Hyundai Venue N Line will be borrowed from the new-gen Venue. This too has been spotted multiple times, both in India and abroad. Even with heavy camouflage, one can anticipate that 2026 Venue N Line has a sharper grille design and air intakes. Similar to the current model, signature red accents will be there across the front, side and rear.

What’s clearly visible is new alloy wheels and red brake callipers. The N badging on the wheel centre cap is the same as seen with the current model. While the current Venue N Line has circular wheel arches, the 2026 model is using squared units. One can also notice that the new Venue N Line is using a sharper design for the ORVMs. Most other features such as the blacked-out A and B pillars and traditional door handles are the same as the current model.

Updated interiors

While scope for exterior updates may seem limited, users can expect some important changes to the equipment list. For example, the 2026 Venue N Line is expected to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a similar-sized fully digital instrument cluster. The current model has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital cluster with colour TFT MID. Ventilated front seats could also be part of the updated package.

Signature N Line features will be carried over on the inside such as leatherette seats with N logo, red stitching and red piping. There will be exciting red ambient lighting, with some new formats possible with the 2026 Venue N Line model. Other highlights include leather wrapped steering wheel with N logo and sporty medal pedals.

Performance, specs

Along with sportier styling and extra equipment, Venue N Line also features performance upgrades. Similar to the current mode, the 2026 version will have a re-tuned suspension and sharper steering for sportier handling. Other notable items include all-4 disc brakes and sporty dual-tip exhaust. Venue N Line currently has Level 1 ADAS, which could get some additional features or upgraded to Level 2 ADAS.

The existing 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is likely to be carried forward. It generates 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque and is available with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. New Venue N Line is expected to be launched in 2026. It will be preceded by the launch of the new-gen Hyundai Venue standard model, expected later this year or early 2026.