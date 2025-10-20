2026 Hyundai Venue N Line Spied Undisguised – Shows Design Details

Hyundai is set to launch its biggest offensive in the Sub 4m Space in the form of 2026 Venue. A grand launch is slated to happen on November 4th, 2025 and deliveries will follow soon. Ahead of that, 2026 Hyundai Venue N Line has been spied for the first time without any camouflage, showing all design details. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Hyundai Venue N Line

Soon after the launch of 2026 Venue next month, Hyundai Motor India Ltd is likely to come up with an N Line version of it. N Line versions of mainstream Hyundai vehicles have been a staple among performance car enthusiasts in India. Similar approach will be implied with upcoming Venue Sub 4m SUV.

2026 Hyundai Venue N Line has been spied testing in South Korea without any camouflage, which gives us a glimpse of its N Line specific design elements. For starters there is a new fascia with less body-coloured elements to reduce visual bulk. We can see Gloss Black elements, Gun Metal finishes along with Red highlights.

The grille is new and looks sportier than standard Venue, while lighting elements have been carried over. At the sides, we can see more Gloss Black elements along with Red highlights. Wheel design is new and the hub cap gets N logo instead of Hyundai logo. Also, we can see that body claddings are painted in body colour and not Black.

Rear design is mostly carried over, but just like the fascia, there are Gloss Black elements and Red highlights along with a sportier bumper. What immediately grabs attention here is the sportier roof spoiler. A hint of this sporty spoiler can be seen from side profile as well. Then, we have dual exhaust tip which will be throatier than standard vehicle.

Mechanical upgrades

Other than the throatier exhaust, we can also expect stronger braking with rear disc brake setup, sharper steering with a N Line specific steering wheel and revised steering geometry, stiffer suspensions for a sportier drive and more. 2026 Hyundai Venue N Line will get a sole 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine with 120 PS and 172 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT.

On the inside, one can expect a sporty ambience. We’re talking about an all-Black theme with Red contrasting elements. N Line specific gear shifters, larger paddle shifters, Red contrasting stitching, N Line badges, Red ambient lighting and more. Features will include Level 2 ADAS and dual 12.3-inch curvilinear screens, among others.