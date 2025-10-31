HomeCar News2026 Hyundai Venue N Line Unveiled Before 4th Nov Launch - Bookings...

2026 Hyundai Venue N Line Unveiled Before 4th Nov Launch – Bookings Open

After unveiling the new 2026 Venue SUV, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has just unveiled another bombshell in the form of 2026 Venue N Line. Like the standard model, 2026 Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched on 4th November, 2025 and bookings for the same have commenced, marking a major offensive in the Sub 4m SUV space.

Based on the standard 2026 Venue, Hyundai has just unveiled a sportier and more explosive version in the form of Venue N Line. Both standard 2026 Venue and 2026 Venue N Line will be launched on the same day on 4th November 2025. Usually, N Line versions follow after a pronounced gap of standard model launch, but with Venue, Hyundai is spicing things up.

While bookings for standard model had commenced some time ago, 2026 Venue N Line bookings started now for a token amount of Rs 25,000. There are two trim levels to choose from – N6 and N10. Only the N6 gets choice of gearbox between a 6MT and 7DCT, while N10 comes with 7DCT as standard.

2026 Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered in five monotone and three dual tone colours. Monotones include Atlas White, Titan Grey, Dragon Red, Abyss Black and Hazel Blue. Dual-tone colours include Atlas White, Hazel Blue and Dragon Red colours, all of which get an Abyss Black roof option.

Exterior changes with 2026 Venue N Line include

• N Line Exclusive Bumper with Red Highlights (Front & Rear)
• Dark Chrome Radiator Grille with N Line emblem
• N Line Exclusive Dark metallic silver Skid Plate (Front & Rear)
• LED Sequential Turn Indicators
• Body colored Wheel Arch cladding
• Side Sill garnish with Red Highlights
• Bridge Type Roof rails with Red Highlights
• R17 Diamond cut alloys with N emblem
• Disc Brakes with Red Caliper (Front & Rear)
• N Line Exclusive Wing Type Spoiler
• Twin Tip Exhaust
• N Line Emblem on Radiator Grille, Front Fender (RH and LH), Tailgate

Interior changes are

• Sporty Black interior with Red Highlights
• N Line exclusive steering wheel
• N line exclusive gear shift knob
• Sporty Metal pedals
• Sporty Black Leatherette Seats with N branding
• Ambient Lighting (Sunrise Red) on crashpad and centre console

Key features of 2026 Hyundai Venue N Line are

• 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC navigation system
• 31.24 cm (12.3”) full digital display cluster
• Bose premium sound 8 speaker system
• Surround view monitor (SVM) and Blind spot view monitor (BVM)
• Upto 20 vehicle controllers capable of over-the-air (C-OTA) updates
• Smart Aroma Diffuser
• Super Strong Body Structure
• More than 70 advanced safety features
• 41 standard safety features
• ADAS Level 2 with 21 features
• Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold
• Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – Highline

Powering the 2026 Hyundai Venue N Line is the same Kappa 1.0L GDI 3-cyl Turbo Petrol engine that is capable of cranking out 120 PS of peak power at 6,000 RPM and 172 Nm of peak torque at 1,500 – 4,000 RPM. This engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The twin-tip exhaust will be throatier than standard model and lend a sports car appeal. Drive Modes, Traction Modes, paddle shifters and other elements are notable too.







