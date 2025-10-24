2026 Hyundai Venue New vs Old – Exteriors, Interiors, Design Compared

Hyundai has just revealed its biggest offensive in the sub 4m SUV space in the form of 2026 Venue. This is completely redesigned and grown in proportions to meet evolving aspirations of buyers craving for more. 2026 Venue gets a completely overhauled exterior and interior and in this post, we will compare it with current model to see how it fares.

2026 Hyundai Venue Design – Exterior changes

Venue has been on sale in India for a long time and the last update it was bestowed with, was a facelift in 2022. If there was one Hyundai vehicle in India that badly needed a makeover, it was Venue. Hyundai is fixing that with 2026 Venue model and it is a major update in terms of the exterior and interior updates.

Overall silhouette of 2026 Venue is now a lot more boxier and lends a sportier appeal. At the front, we now get an all-new grille that houses a connecting LED bar. DRL signature extends almost the entire height of this new fascia and the quad-barrel LED headlights lend a modern look. Faux silver skid plates are massive now and house a horizontal lower grille, flanked by two vertical ones.

Bonnet has pronounced muscular creases now and the wheel arch claddings are rectangular. Because this is not a facelift, side design has gotten a revision as well. For starters, roof rails are taller on new 2026 Venue and it gets new rear doors with rear window shapes along with a new rear quarter glass panel instead of one chunky C Pillar on its predecessor.

Similar vertical Black elements from front faux skid plate are mimicked with rear bumpers as well. Tail lights are still connected, but the new Venue gets a Black connecting plaque with VENUE lettering. ORVMs now bear cameras, which suggest the presence of 360-degree camera feature, along with Level-2 ADAS and the wheels get a new design.

Interior changes

This is one area which needed a thorough update and Hyundai has not disappointed with 2026 Venue. Just like exteriors, overall roundness is gone, making way for sharper and straighter lines. Dashboard is flat and houses a subwoofer. The centre element in dashboard gets an interesting material as well. There’s enhanced ambient lighting too.

AC control is single-zone and is not circular anymore. Steering is a three-spoke design with bottom spoke split in two and it features Hyundai’s new quad dot logo. The main attraction is the new dual 12.3-inch curvilinear displays that will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with advanced telematics suite for a futuristic connected experience.

Auto-dimming IRVM is present along with centre armrests for front and rear occupants and rear AC vents. Bose sound system, rear window shades and the new dual-tone upholstery lend it a new tech-forward and futuristic appeal. Trim levels with 2026 Hyundai Venue are revised and the lineup goes like HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8 and HX 10.







