2026 Hyundai Venue Rendered Based On Spy Shots

Hyundai is readying a major update to Venue sub 4m SUV. While it still retains its side profile as current model, the company is likely to position it as a new generation, rather than a facelift. Based on test mule spy shots that have emerged, rendering artist Pratyush Rout has penned down his take on the 2026 Hyundai Venue. Let’s check out the finer details.

2026 Hyundai Venue Rendered

In the recent past, there have been multiple test mule sightings of upcoming Hyundai Venue. While these test mules donned fabric camouflage concealing most of the design highlights, recent ones with wrap camouflage reveal finer details about this upcoming sub 4m SUV. Based on these details we have come up with a render of what this vehicle could look like.

These renders have been finished in multiple colours including single-tone and dual-tone shades. We particularly like the Red shade with Black dual-tone roof which looks sporty as well as sophisticated. These renders adhere to the design elements spotted with the test mules seen in spy shots.

Most of the side profile is identical to current model and our renders reflect the same. Only difference is seen with new alloy wheels which look rather nice. Another change seen in side profile are redesigned wheel arch claddings that are chunkier than current model and lend a muscular appeal.

Front fascia is completely overhauled and is more modern now. There is a clear inspiration from Exter’s front design, which was also seen with Creta N Line. When compared to the current Venue, overall aggression is reduced, but there’s a significant jump in sophistication. There’s a mature-looking grille with pod-like elements stacked vertically in five columns.

Design details

Vertically stacked LED projector headlights are of similar height as the grille. Towards the outer ends of this headlight setup, we can see a striking LED DRL pattern which is a continuation of LED DRLs above the grille and headlights. Speaking of, we can expect similar design as seen with Creta including a connecting light bar.

Lower down, we have a faux skid plate finished in a silver shade that also extends upwards into a bull-bar-like design. Roof rails add vertical height and lend a rugged SUV look. On the inside, we expect a new dashboard with a larger free-standing infotainment system and a host of new features and creature comforts including ventilated seats.

There is a sporty N Line version spied testing too and could follow once 2026 Hyundai Venue is launched. Powering this vehicle will be the same set of engines – a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine, a 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine. Both manual and automatic gearbox options will be on offer.