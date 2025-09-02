2026 Hyundai Venue Spied at Traffic Signal – Interiors and Exteriors Revealed

The next-generation Hyundai Venue, one of the most anticipated sub-4m SUVs, has been spied once again—this time while waiting at a traffic signal. The latest spy shots are credited to Powerstroke PS channel. They not only reveal fresh details of its camouflaged exterior but also give a clearer look at the updated interiors. Slated for launch on 24th October 2025, the new Venue marks a major generational shift, the first since its debut in 2019.

Exterior Updates

Despite heavy camouflage, some key design cues are evident. The upcoming Venue adopts Hyundai’s latest design language, seen first on the Exter and later on the Creta N Line. The front fascia gets a wide grille with vertically stacked pill-shaped inserts and a bold LED DRL signature dominating the top section. Square-shaped LED headlamps positioned lower on the bumper add to its SUV stance.

The bonnet continues with a flat, clamshell profile, while the side profile reveals fresh alloy wheel designs—likely 16-inch or possibly upsized to 17-inch for higher trims. At the rear, the Venue is expected to sport connected LED tail lamps inspired by the larger Creta, along with a refreshed bumper design.

Interior Overhaul

The biggest change comes inside the cabin. Spy shots reveal a dual 10.2-inch curvilinear screen setup—one for infotainment and the other for the instrument cluster. This free-standing display mirrors the layout seen in Hyundai’s Creta and Alcazar, finally bringing the Venue up to speed with segment rivals.

The centre console appears to house repositioned AC vents and a new array of physical controls, likely for infotainment and climate functions. Features expected in the new model include 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, and an upgraded sound system—possibly with a subwoofer integrated into the dashboard. A redesigned steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, and integrated dashcam were also visible in the spy shots, while the multi-layered dashboard and door trims add to the premium feel.

Same Proven Powertrains

Under the hood, the 2026 Venue is expected to continue with the same three-engine lineup:

– 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol

– 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo petrol (120 PS)

– 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo diesel

Depending on the engine, transmission choices will include a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, and torque converter automatic. Hyundai is also testing an N Line version abroad, which will feature sportier cosmetic and mechanical upgrades.

Rivals and Pricing

When launched, the new Venue will continue its battle in the highly competitive sub-4m SUV segment, taking on the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO, etc. With its new tech-loaded interiors and modern design, Hyundai is likely to command a price premium over the current Venue, which is priced between Rs 7.94 lakh – Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom).