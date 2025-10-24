2026 Hyundai Venue Spied Undisguised In India – Sharper Design, L2 ADAS

While getting a comprehensive range of updates, the new 2026 Venue will continue with the existing engine options

In recent weeks, second-gen Hyundai Venue has been spotted multiple times at overseas locations. And now, it has been spied in India for the first time. Hyundai will be launching the new Venue on 4th November. Deliveries are expected to commence soon after. Let’s check out the new features and updates introduced with 2026 Venue.

2nd-gen Hyundai Venue – What’s new?

Exteriors of new Venue have undergone a major transformation, reflecting the brand’s latest design approach. There’s a clear focus on reducing clutter and enhancing the SUV’s boxy profile. Front fascia is entirely new, featuring a new rectangular grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, vertically stacked headlights and a full-width LED strip. The bull bar-style bumper further enhances the SUV’s rugged appeal.

Door panels are now flatter, drawing more attention to the flared, muscular wheel arches. ORVMs have a stubbier profile and come in a dual-tone finish. The beltline is now completely flat in comparison to the slight upward rear tilt seen with the current-gen Venue. One can also notice a refreshed C-pillar with a silver insert, something similar to that of Creta.

New Venue gets a fresh set of alloy wheels and squarish wheel arch cladding. Roof rails appear to be taller and sturdier. The sharp design of the window structures has been retained. The SUV continues with traditional door handles, door trims and a shark fin antenna.

At the rear, new Venue gets sharper tail lamps and an interconnecting LED strip. The rear bumper echoes the bold styling of the front fascia. Overall, the new Venue has a stronger road presence. It could get some new colour options as well.

New features, Level-2 ADAS

2026 Venue will be getting comprehensive updates on the inside. Key among them will be larger 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster. This is a significant upgrade over the existing 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital cluster with colour TFT MID. Earlier spy shots had revealed a refreshed dashboard, a new touch-based AC control panel and updated AC vents.

2nd-gen Venue gets a new steering wheel that has a more polished design. Other expected features include an 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and ventilated and powered front seats. As compared to the existing single-pane sunroof, the new Venue could get a panoramic sunroof with the top variants.

Safety will be enhanced with Level-2 ADAS suite. The current model has Level 1 ADAS, offering features such as forward collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning and leading vehicle departure alert. Safety upgrades could also include features such as front parking sensors and a 360° camera. Venue already has 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, rear camera with dynamic guidelines, dashcam and electronic stability control.

Diesel automatic option possible

New Hyundai Venue is expected to continue with the existing engine options. However, the 1.5-litre diesel could get a 6-speed torque converter automatic option. As of now, the diesel engine is offered with only a 6-speed manual transmission. Other engine options for Venue include an 83 PS 1.2-litre petrol and a 120 PS 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. These are paired with a 5-speed manual and 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT, respectively.