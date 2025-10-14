2026 Hyundai Venue Spied Undisguised In S Korea – More Sporty, New Features

The all-new Hyundai Venue 2026 has been spotted undisguised in South Korea, revealing its new design from every angle — front, side, and rear. This marks the second-generation Venue, which will make its global and India debut in coming days. The version seen in South Korea is the international-spec model, expected to be largely identical to the one coming to India.

Bold New Design – Squared and Muscular

The 2026 Venue brings a completely new design language that blends elements from the Hyundai Exter, Tucson, and Creta. Gone are the soft curves of the outgoing model — the new Venue adopts a sharper, squared-off stance with bold character lines, flared wheel arches, and heavy cladding along the doors and fenders.

Up front, Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy takes center stage. The front fascia features a wide, rectangular grille with bold horizontal slats, vertically stacked LED headlamps, and a prominent silver skid plate. A sleek, connected LED DRL bar runs across the bonnet line, adding width and sophistication. The bonnet itself is flat and sculpted for a tougher look. Front radar module can be seen in the lower grill. New Venue is expected to get Level 2 ADAS — a growing standard in SUVs priced above Rs 10 lakh.

Side and Rear Styling

In profile, the Venue looks taller and more SUV-like than before. The rectangular wheel arch cladding seems inspired by the Kia Syros, while the new alloy wheel design resembles those seen on Hyundai’s EVs — sparking speculation that an electric Venue might be in the works for the future.

The rear continues the squared theme with a connected LED tail-lamp strip, a chunkier bumper, and a more sculpted tailgate. The roofline remains upright, providing better headroom for rear passengers and a larger boot space. Roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and a prominent spoiler add finishing touches to the SUV’s fresh, modern look.

Refreshed Interiors & Features

Inside, the 2026 Hyundai Venue will feature a completely new dashboard layout, similar to the latest Creta and Alcazar. The biggest upgrade will be dual 10.2-inch curved screens — one for the fully digital driver display and the other for infotainment. Expected features include:

– 360-degree camera system

– Dual-zone climate control

– Ventilated and powered front seats

– Wireless smartphone connectivity

– Rear AC vents and Type-C USB ports

– Six airbags as standard

Hyundai is known for high-quality interiors, and the new Venue is expected to continue that trend, offering soft-touch surfaces and improved material finishes throughout the cabin. Interestingly, this international spec new Venue is missing panoramic sunroof.

Engine Lineup & Transmission Options

Powertrain options will remain familiar, including the proven 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel engines — all E20 fuel-compliant and BS6 Phase 3 ready. These will continue to power the front wheels, while Hyundai might fine-tune the suspension and steering setup for better comfort and control.

– 1.2L NA petrol – 82 bhp / 114 Nm, 5-speed MT

– 1.0L turbo petrol – 120 bhp / 172 Nm, 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

– 1.5L diesel – 114 bhp / 250 Nm, 6-speed MT / AT

Venue N Line and EV Also Planned

An N Line variant is also expected, featuring sportier bumpers, red accents, twin exhaust tips, exclusive alloy designs, and N Line badges. Inside, expect an all-black theme with contrast red stitching, metal pedals, and sportier seats.

The unique alloy design spotted on the new Venue — similar to Hyundai’s EV range — has fueled speculation about a Venue EV under development. Hyundai is already testing several new EVs for India, and the Venue’s platform could easily accommodate an electric powertrain in the future.

Launch, Rivals & Positioning

The all-new Hyundai Venue 2026 is expected to make its India debut on November 4, 2025, with deliveries to begin soon after. It will rival Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV3XO. With its bolder design, advanced safety features, and tech-rich cabin, the new Venue aims to raise the benchmark in the sub-4m SUV segment once again — blending modern styling, practicality, and premium appeal in one compact package.

