2026 Hyundai Venue Spied With Bengaluru Registration Plates

Hyundai has been on the verge of expanding its portfolio and at the same time, improve upon its current lineup. Of course, we’re talking about the 2026 Hyundai Venue, which has been spied testing multiple times in India and abroad. Latest spy shots also show new Venue’s fascia which is heavily inspired by Exter and Creta N Line.

The latest spy shots credited to automotive enthusiast Sanzeev Reddy show side profile of this upcoming sub 4m SUV and how much change we can expect with this vehicle. While Hyundai has not confirmed an exact launch timeline, 2026 Venue is likely to be launched around the festive season or early 2026. Either way, let’s take a look at key design upgrades with 2026 Venue.

2026 Hyundai Venue Spied Again

The most interesting aspect about the recent spy shots of Hyundai Venue is that it donned Karnataka state temporary registration plates of Koramangala RTO (Bengaluru Central). It has to be noted that previous test mules donned temporary registration plates of Pune City RTO of Maharashtra state.

2026 Hyundai Venue retains most of its side profile. It retains the angular and pointy doors, tall roof rails, conventional door handles, rugged-looking body cladding and more. Alloy wheel designs are new and they are likely to continue with the 16-inch size as current Venue on sale in India.

Rear LED tail lights look like they could be of connected design like current model. Actual LED signatures have gotten bolder that lend a more masculine look. The main change is with its front fascia where we can see a massive revision bringing it in line with how Exter and Creta N Line SUVs look.

A large centre grille is flanked by Creta-like squarish LED headlight assembly that is populated by what looks like a quad barrel LED reflector setup. There are striking LED DRL signatures engulfing these headlights that lend a dominating presence. Fog lights seem to be missing and it may lack cornering lights.

Specs & Features

On the inside, we can expect a new 10.2-inch infotainment screen with Wired To Wireless Adapter that enables wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There can be a new 10.2-inch TFT instrument cluster as well along with ventilated seats, auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, Bose speakers, powered driver’s seat, Level-2 ADAS and more.

Powering the 2026 Hyundai Venue is likely to be the same set of engines as current model. These include a 1.2L 4-cyl NA Petrol engine, a 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol engine and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine. Depending on the engine, Hyundai will offer a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT.

