2026 Hyundai Venue SUV Level-2 ADAS, Dual 12.3″ Screens Confirmed

Hyundai is upping its game in the sub 4m SUV segment with the soon-to-launch 2026 Venue. Considering the technology and features this SUV is set to pack, it can be called a next-generation model, instead of a mere facelift. Hyundai has spilled some beans on this upcoming vehicle ahead of a formal launch. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Hyundai Venue SUV

One of the most anticipated launches in India, is the new generation Venue, which is slated to launch next month on November 4th, 2025. This upcoming SUV is expected to pack a thorough redesign, as suggested by spy shots and renders based on these spy shots. Interiors of this SUV were leaked before too, but Hyundai has now confirmed some of the key elements.

First, is the new 12.3-inch dual display setup that is expected to offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay natively, without any need of an adapter. This makes 2025 Hyundai Venue SUV, the first mainstream vehicle from the brand to offer next gen infotainment system with a dual 12.3-inch screens housed in a curvilinear fashion.

Spy shots have also shown a new steering wheel for 2026 Venue which lends it a futuristic appeal. There is a neatly laid-out dashboard along with a smart-looking centre console as well. Features like 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, rear ventilated seats and others might be in the mix too.

Level-2 ADAS

Previous spy shots have confirmed the presence of an auto-dimming IRVM and a front windscreen mounted dashcam. Another major addition with 2026 Hyundai Venue SUV is Level-2 ADAS. It has to be noted that Venue already offers Level-1 ADAS alongside Kia Sonet, but the new Level-2 ADAS system is likely to be shared with Kia Syros.

Inclusion of Level-2 ADAS in a mass segment like B SUV space shows Hyundai’s persistent pursuit to democratise safety. The company might include auto emergency braking, lane watch and lane keep assist along with adaptive cruise control features as part of the ADAS suite with upcoming 2026 Venue SUV. OTA updates will be a part of the equation too.

Powering the 2026 Hyundai Venue is likely to be the same engine options as current model including a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA Petrol, a 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol and a 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo Diesel options. Depending on engine choice, Hyundai will offer a 5-speed or a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic. Launch will happen on November 4th.