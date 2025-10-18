2026 Hyundai Venue SUV Rendered With AI – Upmarket Design

After perfecting the Compact SUV space, Hyundai is stepping up its game in the Sub 4m SUV space with a new Venue, set to launch on 4th of November 2025. A similar strategy that has crowned Creta, will be implemented with 2006 Venue SUV. Which will be all about packaging and equipment on offer.

Also, design will play a big role here too. As launch is nearing, there have been multiple spy shot instances, shedding light on how this vehicle might look. Then there are AI generated images from sparewheelofficial are based on spy shots that give us a glimpse of what Hyundai is trying to hide. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Hyundai Venue SUV Rendered

Recently, 2026 Hyundai Venue SUV was spied undisguised in South Korea. This was the first time this B Segment SUV was spied without any camouflage, showing us all of its design changes over the current model sold in India. This is a major design overhaul with extensive sheet metal changes and not a mere facelift.

We get a new fascia with vertically stacked LED headlight setup along with a large LED DRL signature. This DRL design somehow reminds of the mathematical symbol of Sigma (?). Hyundai logo has been moved to the bonnet, which is of clamshell type and gets pronounced and muscular appeal.

There seems to be an LED light bar connecting both DRL elements as well. Side profile shows a major redesign too, featuring a glass quarter panel instead of one thick opaque C Pillar area of current model. Hyundai seems to be using contrasting colours to further accentuate this part. Also notable at the sides, is a new design for alloy wheels.

Interestingly, door frames around window area are not blackened, which may be a conscious choice, or will be blackened for India-spec model. Rear gets connected LED tail lights with bold VENUE lettering, new and stylish rear bumpers along with a large spoiler, which seems to be housing a hidden washer and wiper. Like Tata Nexon.

Interior overhaul

Where Hyundai Venue needed a major overhaul was on the inside. Hyundai doesn’t seem to be disappointing in that regard as we can see a new dashboard and steering wheel. We get dual 12.3-inch curvilinear screens (one for infotainment and other for instrumentation). Hyundai has confirmed Level-2 ADAS with 2026 Venue too, which is a major commitment to safety in Sub 4m SUV space.

Powertrains are likely to be carried over. We’re talking about a 1.2L 4-cyl NA Petrol engine, a 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol engine and a 1.5L 4-cyl Turbo Diesel engine. There will be an N Line version of 2026 Venue as well, promising more panache with throatier exhaust, sportier ride, sharper steering and braking along with sportier design elements.

