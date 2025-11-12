2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Interiors Spied – Curved Dual Screens, New Steering

With multiple best-in-class features, Hyundai Verna facelift will have improved competencies against rivals like Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus

Hyundai is working on the Verna facelift, which is expected to be launched later this year or early 2026. A number of updates are expected to be borrowed from the recently launched all-new Hyundai Venue. Exteriors are expected to get a mild refresh and engine options will be retained. Let’s get more details, as revealed with the latest test mule sighting.

Hyundai Verna facelift – What’s new?

4th-gen Hyundai Verna was launched in 2023, featuring a major exterior refresh. With the upcoming facelift, only some mild tweaks are expected across the front and rear. New detailing is possible for the lighting elements, grille and front and rear bumpers. Side profile will be largely the same as earlier. The test mule reveals that the alloy wheels are the same as seen with the current model. At the rear, the sporty connected taillamps and sharp boot-lid-mounted spoiler are expected to be carried over.

With the Verna facelift, the focus could be more on adding new features to the equipment list. The recently spotted test mule reveals a dual-screen setup. While the existing Verna already has a dual-screen setup, the new one has a curved profile. This is quite similar to the curved unit introduced with the new Venue. The curved screen is also a lot slimmer and has a sharper overall profile.

Venue’s curved screen is also larger with dual 12.3-inch screens. In comparison, the existing Verna has dual 10.25-inch screens with the top variants. It is likely that the screens will have the latest user interface and pack in some new features as well. The test mule can also be seen with a new D-cut steering wheel, similar to that of new Venue. With its refined, clutter-free profile, the new steering wheel complements Verna’s premium interiors. The powered steering wheel onboard Verna is expected to get tilt and telescopic adjustment and mounted audio and Bluetooth controls.

Enhanced safety

Verna is one of the safest cars in India, as evident with 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests. It was the 4th-gen Verna that was tested in 2023, where it received 5-star in both adult and child safety assessment tests. It is possible that the safety kit could be improved with the facelift model.

Hyundai could introduce new ADAS Level 2 features with the Verna facelift. The existing model already offers a comprehensive range of Level 2 ADAS features. It includes forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, safe exit warning, driver attention warning, leading vehicle departure alert, smart cruise control with Stop & Go, high beam assist and rear cross traffic collision warning and avoidance assist.

Engine options for Hyundai Verna facelift are expected to be the same as earlier. The 1.5-litre MPi petrol unit generates 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or IVT transmission. Buyers can also choose the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 160 PS and 253 Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT.