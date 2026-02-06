2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launch Likely in March – What To Expect

Hyundai Motor India is preparing to introduce the 2026 Verna facelift, with the updated C-segment sedan expected to launch around March 2026. At a time when SUVs continue to dominate sales charts, the Verna remains one of the few sedans that has managed to stay relevant, thanks to its strong design appeal, segment-leading performance and feature list.

The upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to bring design updates, enhanced equipment and minor refinements, while retaining the core mechanical package that has worked well for Hyundai in this segment.

Updated Exterior Design

Spy shots indicate that the 2026 Verna facelift will receive noticeable changes at the front and rear, aimed at refreshing its overall road presence. Updates are expected to include revised bumpers, a redesigned grille and updated LED lighting elements, including headlights and DRLs.

A new LED signature could further differentiate the facelifted model from the current version. The side profile is likely to remain largely unchanged, given the car’s already sleek proportions, though new alloy wheel designs are expected to be part of the update.

Interior Enhancements Expected

With a 2,670 mm wheelbase, the Verna already offers one of the most spacious cabins in its segment, particularly in terms of rear legroom. The facelift is expected to build on this strength by introducing updated interior materials and additional features.

Expected upgrades include larger digital displays, possibly a dual-screen setup for infotainment and instrumentation, a refreshed steering wheel design, and additional comfort features. Hyundai may also introduce new trim finishes and improved cabin tech, in line with its newer models. Boot space is expected to remain unchanged at 528 litres, keeping the Verna practical for daily use as well as long highway trips.

Powertrain Line-Up To Continue

Mechanically, the 2026 Verna facelift is expected to retain its existing engine options. The highlight will continue to be the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 160 PS and 253 Nm and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

This setup currently makes the Verna one of the most powerful sedans in its segment. For buyers prioritising efficiency and everyday comfort, Hyundai will continue to offer the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Ride, Handling and Safety

The Verna has been tuned to offer a balance between ride comfort and high-speed stability, an area Hyundai is unlikely to change significantly with the facelift. All-wheel disc brakes are expected to continue as standard across variants.

On the safety front, the Verna already stands out with a 5-star Global NCAP rating and the availability of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These safety credentials are expected to carry over, reinforcing the sedan’s appeal for buyers prioritising occupant protection and driver assistance technology.

Pricing and Positioning

Pricing for the 2026 Verna facelift is expected to see a marginal increase, in line with feature additions and rising input costs across the industry. However, Hyundai is likely to maintain the Verna’s strong value proposition by offering a combination of performance, safety, space and features that remains competitive within the segment. Backed by Hyundai’s extensive service network and ownership support, the updated Verna is expected to continue playing a key role in keeping the sedan segment relevant in the Indian market.