2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Reach Showrooms – Details, Walkaround

A more striking design, refreshed interiors and enhanced safety are among the key updates for 2026 Verna facelift

Hyundai recently launched the new Verna facelift in the price range of Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh. The Verna facelift has now started reaching dealerships. One can see the updates in detail across both exterior and interior. It provides a better understanding of the overall package offered with the facelift. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Verna facelift – Exterior updates

Front fascia has been refreshed with changes across the lighting elements, grille and bumper. One of the key updates is the new LED projector headlamps. These compact, vertically stacked rectangular units ensure a more commanding presence for the sedan. A similar format has been used with the new Venue as well.

2026 Verna facelift has a larger grille with redesigned inserts in a dark chrome finish. The bumper corners feature fin-like structures that give them a more aerodynamic look. Verna facelift gets two new colour options – Titan Grey Matte and Classy Blue. No changes have been made to the bonnet or the top-mounted full-width LED strip.

Side profile hasn’t changed much either, although there’s a new design for the alloy wheels. New Verna has carried forward features such as the conventional door handles in chrome finish, body coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals, blacked-out B pillars and a sloping roofline. At the rear, Verna facelift gets a refreshed bumper for a more striking presence. The sedan already has sporty tail lamps, which have been retained in the same format as earlier.

Interior updates

Inside, one can see the Verna facelift equipped with Hyundai’s new steering wheel with 4-dot logo. It works to enhance the sedan’s premium cabin aesthetics. Other Hyundai cars such as the new Venue, Ioniq 5 and upcoming new-gen i20 have this 4-dot steering wheel. Coming to Verna facelift, users will be able to access a TFT digital instrument cluster.

Other updates include a boss mode with the powered front passenger seat. A memory function has been introduced with the driver’s seat. Safety package is now more robust with 7 airbags as standard for the top variant. Other new safety features include rain sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera and a blind spot view monitor. Screen sizes and interior theme options have been carried forward in the same format as earlier.

No change in powertrains

New 2026 Verna facelift uses the same engine options as available earlier. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and an iVT unit. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit produces 160 PS and 253 Nm. It is offered with transmission options of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT transmission.

With the 2026 Verna facelift, the trim names have been changed to HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6+, HX8 and HX10. The base variant starts at Rs 10.98 lakh, whereas the top variant has a price tag of Rs 18.25 lakh. Hyundai Verna facelift will continue to rival the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.























