2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Spied Near Chennai – Mild Refresh, New Equipment

Currently ranked the 3rd best selling C-segment sedan, Verna trails Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia

In the months following its launch in March 2023, 4th-gen Hyundai Verna had witnessed a significant boost in sales. However, the mid-size sedan segment itself has shrunk in recent years, as consumer preferences have shifted to SUVs. In the case of the Verna, the facelift could rev up demand depending on the extent of updates. Ahead of its launch, Verna facelift has been spied again on road tests. Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai Verna facelift – What to expect?

Spied from the rear, Verna facelift does not seem to have any major updates. The tail lamps appear to be the same as earlier. The connected tail lamp format is expected to be carried forward as well. While the boot lid section is heavily camouflaged, one can see a subtle hint of the distinctive boot-mounted spoiler, the same as that of the current model.

Bumper section could get some updates or some new detailing could be there. While it is quite elegant in its current format, there’s scope to add some more character to the bumper profile. Other features such as a heavily raked windshield and shark fin antenna appear to be the same as earlier.

Side profile is also largely the same as earlier. Even the alloy wheels have the same design. Hyundai Verna has blacked-out B pillars, traditional door handles, a slightly rising belt line, polygonal ORVMs with integrated turn signals and a tapering roof. Sharp creases in the bodywork create a sporty, athletic stance for the sedan.

At the front, Verna facelift could feature a fresh new look. Some new detailing could be introduced across the grille and lighting elements. The bumper could also be updated. Colour options are already abundant for Verna, but some new additions could be possible. Overall, it can be said that Verna facelift won’t be getting any drastic changes to its exteriors.

New features

While interiors of Verna facelift are yet to be spotted, one can expect some improvements to the equipment list. For example, a larger touchscreen infotainment system could be part of the update package. The existing model has 8-inch or 10.25-inch screens, depending on the variant. As compared to the existing front ventilated seats, this feature could be extended to the rear seats as well with the Verna facelift.

Hyundai Verna is already well-equipped, offering features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, voice enabled smart electric sunroof and smart key with push button start. Other highlights include rear AC vents, glove box cooling, smartphone wireless charger, cruise control, type-C USB ports and electrically adjustable and auto fold ORVMs.

Same engine options

Hyundai Verna facelift will continue with the existing powertrain options. The 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine generates 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or IVT transmission. Diesel variants derive power from a 1.5-litre turbo unit that generates 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

Existing Verna is available in the price range of Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 16.98 lakh. Prices were recently reduced after changes in GST rates. Depending on the variant, customers can save in the range of Rs 38,190 to Rs 57,040.

