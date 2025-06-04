2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Spied Testing For The First Time – What’s New?

First launched in March 2023, 4th Gen Hyundai Verna has been a popular sedan in the C+ Segment. This is a sleekly designed and performant machine with elegant interiors with decent equipment. However, sales have not been spectacular, especially if we bring the European twins into the equation.

Will a mid-life facelift fix the sales deficit? Hyundai seems to be considering it and the first ever spy shots of 4th Gen Verna facelift test mules have emerged, thanks to automotive enthusiast Karan Rai who spotted it in Ooty. Looking at these shots, the updates are likely to be subtle, similar to what we saw with other Hyundai vehicles. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Spied

Verna is currently in its 4th Gen avatar in India (6th Gen globally as Verna / Accent). It was launched in March 2023 for a base price of Rs 10.9 lakh (Ex-sh). Fast forwarding to June 2025, Hyundai is currently the 3rd best-selling sedan of its class, trailing behind Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia (April 2025).

Hyundai seems to be working on a facelift for Verna that could launch as a MY26 version around the festive season of 2025. Spy shots of 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift have emerged for the first time and they do not show a lot of differences when compared to the model on sale.

This may indicate that it will be subtle nip and tuck update which will mainly be reflected with front and rear bumpers. While the front of this upcoming sedan can’t be seen in these pictures, rear tail lights can be. They look almost similar to the ones seen with current model. They are still of connected design and retain the LED dots on horizontal light bar.

There might be a new fascia with 2026 Verna facelift with a slightly subtler and less aggressive design. It might retain the connected LED DRL bar along with its LED headlights. We can see some changes in front bumper and the fog lights may be removed, which has become a trend with Hyundai’s updates.

What to expect?

Even the alloy wheels look identical to what is offered with current model on sale in India. This could change when 2026 Verna is launched, or not. Shark fin antenna, conventional door handles and chrome highlights on side profile will be retained as well.

On the inside, there might be changes to equipment in the form of a larger touchscreen infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front and rear ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, reclining rear seats, rear wireless phone charger, Hyundai’s Digital Key, rear window shades and more.

Where powertrains are concerned, 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift is likely to retain the duo of 1.5L engines that it currently offers. These include a 1.5L NA Petrol engine and a 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine. Gearbox options include a 6-speed MT, CVT and a 7-speed DCT. When launched, it will rival VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Honda City.