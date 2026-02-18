2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Spied With Refreshed Interiors – New Steering Wheel

Across the cockpit, the Verna facelift has borrowed multiple parts from the new Venue that was launched in November 2025

Hyundai is readying the Verna facelift, which is expected to be launched in March 2026. Test mules have been spotted multiple times in recent months, revealing updates across exteriors and interiors. Latest spy shots provide a clear view of the cockpit and confirm the presence of a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Hyundai Verna facelift – Interiors Spied

In these images, one can see the interiors without any camouflage. The new steering wheel with the four dots (H in Morse Code) is the same as introduced with the new Venue. It adds a more premium touch to the cockpit. One can also notice dual screens, which could be larger in size. Top variant of the current Verna has dual 10.25-inch screens for the HD audio video navigation system and digital cluster.

Images also reveal red accents and largely black interiors. It indicates that the ‘sporty black with red accents’ interior theme option will continue to be available. The current model also has the option of premium dual tone beige and black interiors. Similar to the current model, the Verna facelift is expected to get ambient lighting on the dashboard and door trim.

New 2026 Verna could get some additional features as well. The current model offers a comprehensive range of premium features, which will be carried over or upgraded. Key highlights include leather seat upholstery, front ventilated seats, powered driver’s seat, voice enabled smart electric sunroof and smart key with push button start. The sedan also has an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, Bluelink connectivity suite, Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and wired to wireless adapter.

Exterior updates, powertrain options

While Verna already has a striking presence, updates are expected across the lighting elements, front grille and bumper. A test mule spotted earlier was seen with sharper LED DRLs, while retaining the top-mounted configuration. Side profile seems largely the same as earlier, including the alloy wheels. There could be some refreshed detailing at the rear, although it is not certain if the tail lamps will undergo a major change.

Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to continue with the existing powertrain options. The test vehicle can be seen with the ‘1.5 Turbo’ badging at the rear. This engine generates 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. On the current model, this engine is offered with transmission options of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT. Existing Verna also comes with the option of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It generates 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque, and is paired with either a 6-speed manual or IVT transmission.

Verna facelift will continue to rival the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia. All these sedans will be getting their facelifts later this year. With the updates, Hyundai Verna facelift could witness a slight revision in its pricing. The current model is available in the price range of Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 17.13 lakh.

