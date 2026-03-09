2026 Hyundai Verna Launch Price Rs 10.98 L – Bold Design, L2 ADAS, 25 Updates

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the updated 2026 Verna in India at a starting price of Rs 10,98,400 (ex-showroom). The refreshed sedan brings over 25 enhancements across design, technology, comfort and safety while continuing to target buyers in the midsize sedan segment. The new Verna continues to compete with rivals such as Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. With these updates, Hyundai aims to further strengthen Verna’s position in a segment that has seen renewed interest from buyers looking for premium sedans.

New Hyundai Verna – Variants & Prices

The new Verna is offered in six variants – HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6+, HX8 and HX10. Prices start at Rs 10.98 lakh and go up to Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on powertrain and transmission choice. The sedan continues with two engine options – a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol.

Exterior Updates

Hyundai has introduced several styling updates to give Verna a more modern appearance. The refreshed model now features a black chrome radiator grille, dual LED projector headlamps and revised front and rear bumpers. Other exterior highlights include new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a sharper overall stance. Hyundai claims the Verna continues to be the widest sedan in the segment while also offering the longest wheelbase at 2,670 mm.

Dimensions remain unchanged, with the new Hyundai Verna measuring 4,565 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and offering a wheelbase of 2,670 mm, ensuring generous cabin space and rear seat comfort. Hyundai has also introduced two new exterior colour options – Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte to further expand the sedan’s palette.

Interior & Features

Inside, the new Verna gets a revised cabin with additional comfort and convenience features. The sedan now comes with a D-cut steering wheel and leatherette seat upholstery, along with electric seat adjustment for both driver and passenger. The driver seat offers 8-way electric adjustment with memory function and welcome retract feature, while the passenger seat gets 4-way electric adjustment and a walk-in device.

The infotainment system supports Hyundai Bluelink connected car technology with over 70 connected features and more than 350 voice commands. Other interior highlights include:

– Dual 10.25-inch integrated infotainment and digital cluster

– Rear window sunshade

– Smart trunk

– 528-litre boot space

– Wireless smartphone charger

– Front ventilated seats

– Ambient lighting

Technology

Hyundai has equipped the new Verna with several advanced tech features. These additions aim to enhance both convenience and driver assistance capabilities.

– Bose 8-speaker premium sound system

– Switchable infotainment and climate control panel

– Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

– Electric sunroof

– Surround view monitor

– Blind spot view monitor

Engine Options

The new Hyundai Verna continues with the same petrol engine lineup. It is offered with a 1.5-litre MPi naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an IVT automatic, while the 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine is available with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The turbo petrol unit produces 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful engines in the midsize sedan segment. The sedan also features drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport, along with paddle shifters and Idle Stop & Go (ISG) to enhance both driving performance and efficiency.

Safety Features

Hyundai has also enhanced the safety package on the new Verna. The sedan now comes equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS featuring 20 advanced driver assistance functions. Key safety highlights include 7 airbags, an integrated dashcam, rain-sensing wipers, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

In total, Hyundai states that the new Verna now offers more than 75 safety features, aimed at delivering greater occupant protection and improved driving confidence.

New Verna – ‘Respect The Young’

Hyundai has also introduced a new marketing campaign titled “Respect The Young”, celebrating the growing influence of young Indians across different sectors. According to the company, the campaign reflects how the new Verna is positioned as a performance-focused premium sedan for young and aspirational buyers.