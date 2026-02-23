2026 Isuzu V-Cross Launch Price Rs 25.5 Lakh – More Features, Styling, Standard 4WD

For 2026, Isuzu India has given a subtle update to its lifestyle passenger pickup truck. We’re talking about the 2026 Isuzu V-Cross which now gets updated exterior styling and a significantly improved infotainment system to appeal to buyers. The company has also rejigged variant lineup of V-Cross and 4X4 is now offered as standard. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Isuzu V-Cross Launch

Where pricing is concerned, 2026 Isuzu V-Cross starts from Rs 20.5 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 30.28 lakh (Ex-sh). With this MY26 update, Isuzu V-Cross is only available in three variants across two trim levels. These include V-Cross 4WD MT Z, V-Cross 4WD MT Z Prestige and V-Cross 4WD AT Z Prestige.

So, the V-Cross 2WD AT Z variant is not on sale anymore. There are seven colours to choose from – Silky White Pearl, Black Mica, Red Spinel Mica, Nautilus Blue, Galena Grey, Silver Metallic and Splash White.

Exterior design changes primarily revolve around the fascia. There is an all new bumper which incorporates sleeker aesthetic elements along with a sort-of front lip. The silver faux skid plate is gone and this lends a more premium and sporty appeal. Elements below the grille are now painted Black and it gives a feeling of a larger and more intimidating grille.

With 2026 V-Cross, there is more body colour than Black un-painted cladding elements which looks more premium. Chunky Black wheel arch claddings are now gone and even fog lamp housing is now body colour. MY26 version also gets new 18-inch alloy wheels with dual-tone machined finish for a premium vibe. Tyre size is 255/60-R18.

LED headlights and tail lights continue as they were. We get 360-degree, roof rails, side steps and shark fin antenna. On the inside, overall cabin is more or less retained. The main update is with its infotainment screen, which is now a 10.2-inch wide free-standing unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other notable features include auto climate control, keyless entry with push button start, improved rear seat along with front and rear armrest, 3D instrument cluster with an MID, 6 airbags, occupant detection sensors, Bi-LED projector headlights, a manually dimming IRVM, steering mounted controls, cruise control and more.

Same 1.9L Diesel engine – No 2WD

The same 1.9L Turbo Diesel engine powers 2026 Isuzu V-Cross pickup truck, which is capable of generating 163 bhp of peak power and 360 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed Manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The shift-on-the-fly 4WD system is now standard across variants.

After the discontinuation of Tata Xenon and Mahindra Scorpio Getaway, Indian lifestyle passenger pickup truck segment has jumped a couple of folds in pricing. We now have two contenders – Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross. Mahindra is re-kindling its interests in this segment and is testing Scorpio N based pickup trucks, while Tata is missing from this scene.









