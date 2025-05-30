2026 Jeep Cherokee Debuts After 2 Years Of Exile

Jeep Cherokee has been a popular mid-size SUV in the American SUV maker’s portfolio. It was first launched in 2013 and had a solid production run for a decade. Owing to a combination of factors, Jeep discontinued it in 2023 and it has been revived for 2026 model year after two years in exile. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

2026 Jeep Cherokee Debuts

Under Stellantis’ umbrella, Jeep has been under some pressure to streamline its portfolio to push volumes. That seems to have prompted the company to bring the Cherokee nameplate from the dead, which was temporarily discontinued in 2023 after a 10 year production run since the year 2013.

In its 2026 avatar, Jeep Cherokee continues to be a mid-size off-roader from the SUV maker. The company has only revealed this new SUV in images and gives an idea of what to come. This vehicle is unlikely to launch in India and the company continues to offer its bigger sibling, the Grand Cherokee, here.

Where design is concerned, 2026 Cherokee adapts the company’s latest design language we saw in Wagoneer S and recently debuted 2026 Compass. It boasts a rugged design language and the iconic 7-slat Jeep grille in its fascia. There are semi-circle LED DRLs along with rugged bumpers for a tough look.

Flat sculpted bonnet and roof rails further accentuate 2026 Jeep Cherokee’s rugged appeal. There are large wheels and tough body cladding at the side. The images released by Jeep do not show this vehicle’s rear design, but one can expect it to be close to what we saw in 2026 Jeep Compass.

Specs & Powertrain

Underpinning 2026 Jeep Cherokee is the same STLA Large architecture from Stellantis that also does duties in many Stellantis vehicles across multiple brands. There will be Hybrid, pure electric and pure ICE versions offered with this vehicle. Some of the powertrains might be derived from Wagoneer S, but de-tuned or slightly under-specced.

In pure electric form, we can expect it to get up to a 100 kWh battery pack along with a dual motor setup. For context, this config in Wagoneer S makes 600 bhp. Petrol engine options along with Hybrid engine options including PHEVs are expected with 2026 Jeep Cherokee.