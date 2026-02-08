While the flex-fuel option has been introduced in Brazil, the earlier variants with the gasoline engine continue to be on sale

Jeep Compass in Brazil has received an updated flex-fuel version of the 2.0-litre turbo engine. In its earlier format, this engine supported only gasoline. The 2.0-litre turbo engine is offered with only the top-spec Blackhawk trim of Jeep Compass. Lower variants have a 1.3-litre turbo unit (T270), which has been flex-fuel since the time it was first introduced with the facelifted 2022 model. Let’s check out more details on the 2.0-litre turbo flex-fuel engine.

Jeep Compass Blackhawk 2.0 turbo flex-fuel – Performance, engine tweaks

While achieving flex-fuel compatibility, the Hurricane Flex 2.0 does not see any drop in performance. Output is maintained at 272 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just around 6.3 seconds. The 2026 Jeep Compass Blackhawk Flex comes with 4×4 traction, ensuring superior performance across all types of terrain. Aligning with Jeep’s core values of mobility, the 4×4 system ensures easy access across challenging terrain, especially in Brazil’s interior regions.

To achieve flex-fuel compatibility with the award-winning Hurricane 2.0-litre turbo engine, the engineering teams at Stellantis carried out some significant modifications. This team has progressive experience working with biofuels and decarbonization. Changes introduced with the engine included the addition of new fuel pumps, spark plugs and injectors. Modifications were made to components such as the intake system and turbocharger.

This helped ensure that the engine can retain its performance and robustness. Engineers also carried out the necessary calibration of the new engine and gear shifting. The goal was to ensure a unique, distinctive driving experience for users. Jeep Compass 2.0-litre turbo flex-fuel is being offered at R$ 274,290 (Rs 47.64 lakh), which is the same price as earlier.

Apart from the engine, there are no other major changes to the Compass Blackhawk trim. This top-spec trim offers a comprehensive range of premium features. Equipment list includes 19-inch alloy wheels, auto fold ORVMs, electrically adjustable driver and passenger seats, Alexa and a panoramic sunroof. Safety kit includes 7 airbags, puncture-proof tyres, tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control, hill start assist and electronic stability control (ESC). A comprehensive range of Level 2 ADAS features are available with the Jeep Compass Blackhawk Flex.

Flex-fuel version could boost sales

With the 2.0-litre turbo flex-fuel engine, the Jeep Compass could register higher sales in the coming months. Flex-fuel is preferred in Brazil, since higher ethanol blends are usually cheaper than gasoline. Even though mileage may be on the lower side, there are still decent savings to be made when using pure ethanol or ethanol-blended fuel in Brazil. The country gets much of its ethanol from its vast sugarcane plantations. This works out cheaper, as compared to oil imports.

Jeep Compass is already the best selling mid-size SUV in Brazil. It has held this position for nine consecutive years. Current market share in this segment is over 20%. With the 2.0-litre turbo flex-fuel engine, the top-spec trim is now even better suited for the Brazilian market. Moreover, the gasoline version will continue to be on sale alongside, for now. Jeep Compass in Brazil takes on rivals such as Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen Taos.