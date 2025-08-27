2026 Jeep Meridian Debuts With Exterior, Interior, Equipment Updates

Meridian SUV has been a prominent vehicle in Jeep India’s portfolio and is targeted at buyers looking for a premium SUV with three row of seating. The company updated it in October 2024 with Level-2 ADAS suite and an official facelift of this vehicle is still due. Now, Jeep has updated Commander SUV (Meridian in India) to MY26 version with design and feature upgrades.

2026 Jeep Meridian Debuts

Jeep Meridian is currently in its first generation version with an equipment bump in October 2024 that brought Level-2 ADAS. Where design and features are concerned, Jeep Meridian is more or less the same since its launch in May 2022. That will change soon as the company launches an update to this vehicle which has just debuted in South American market.

In South America, Jeep Commander has been updated to MY26 version with a subtle design revision which is likely to make its way to the Jeep Meridian sold in India. With this update, Jeep Meridian’s appeal is likely to increase, leading to better sales proposition and increased market share within its segment.

With this update, Meridian will get a new fascia with revised elements. For starters, it gets new headlights with a reflector setup as opposed to projector setup of current model. Grille seems to have gotten smaller and the element that connected both headlights is now sleeker and perfectly straight.

Updates to Interiors

Welcome addition are fog lights housed in redesigned faux air vents that are not connected anymore. Side profile is similar as before, but there are 19-inch alloy wheels now. On the inside, things are more or less the same as before but changes are evident in the form of a rotary gear selector and addition of a 360-degree camera.

There seems to be new materials and upholstery designs with 2026 Commander along with a Wi-Fi Hotspot service free for 12 months. With 2026 Jeep Commander, the company is offering a comprehensive Level-2 ADAS suite as standard across all variants, which might not be the case with Meridian in India.

In South America, 2026 Jeep Commander comes equipped with three powertrain options. We have a T270 Flex (Petrol or Ethanol) capable engine with 176 bhp and 270 Nm, a 2.2L Diesel engine with 200 bhp and 450 Nm and a 2.0L Turbo Petrol Hurricane4 engine with 272 bhp and 400 Nm and a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7 seconds.

Will it launch in India?

In India, Jeep Meridian is likely to continue with a sole 2.0L Turbo Diesel engine with 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 9-speed gearbox and an AWD system. Jeep India has not yet confirmed an update to Meridian SUV yet.