2026 Jeep Meridian Track Edition Launch Price Rs 35.95 Lakh

Jeep India has launched a new limited-run version of its 7-seater SUV with the launch of Meridian Track Edition. Based on Meridian Overland trim, the new Track Edition brings distinctive styling updates, enhanced cabin flexibility and what the company calls the ‘Most Comfortable Jeep Meridian Ever’, thanks to the addition of a 140 mm full-forward sliding second row. The special edition is now available across Jeep dealerships in India for a limited period.

Enhanced Comfort with Sliding Second Row

One of the most significant updates in 2026 Jeep Meridian Track Edition is the addition of a 140 mm sliding second row. This feature improves third-row access and allows greater flexibility in balancing legroom between the second and third rows. Jeep says the update is driven by customer feedback, particularly from buyers using the Meridian for long-distance travel.

The Track Edition also comes bundled with Jeep Confidence 7, the brand’s extended ownership program that offers up to seven years of warranty coverage, along with assured buyback, maintenance packages, roadside assistance and priority service.

Distinctive Exterior Updates

On the outside, Meridian Track Edition receives several cosmetic enhancements that set it apart from the standard Overland trim. Key highlights include:

– Piano Black accents on grille, badges and exterior moldings

– Dark Espresso grille with Neutral Grey highlights

– Signature Track Edition hood decal

– Exclusive Track Edition insignia

– 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Upgraded Cabin with Premium Finishes

Inside, Meridian Track Edition introduces a dual-tone Tupelo interior with suede inserts, complemented by contrast stitching and quilting on the seats and bolsters. Dark Espresso accents and Piano Black bezels enhance the cabin’s premium feel.

Additional highlights include:

– Cortina leather-wrapped steering wheel with detailed stitching

– Track Edition branding on cabin elements and floor mats

– 12-way powered ventilated front seats with memory function

– Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

– Premium Alpine audio system

– 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

– 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

– Level 2 ADAS with over 10 active safety functions

Powertrain and Capability

Meridian Track Edition continues with Jeep’s 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine producing 170 HP and 350 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and is offered in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. 4×4 variants also get Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system for enhanced off-road capability.

– Meridian Track AT – Rs 35,95,000 (ex-sh)

– Meridian Track AT 4×4 – Rs 37,82,000 (ex-sh)

– An additional mandatory AXS pack priced at Rs 9,200 applies.

With the Track Edition, Jeep aims to strengthen Meridian’s positioning in the premium 7-seater SUV segment by adding more comfort and visual distinction, while retaining the model’s diesel powertrain and off-road credentials.