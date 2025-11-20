2026 Jeep Recon Debuts – 650 bhp, Trail Rated Electric Off-Road SUV

Recon Moab electric off-road SUV is Jeep’s third EV offering, after Avenger and Wagoneer S and its first Trail Rated EV

Jeep has unveiled the all-new 2026 Recon, offering immense off-road ability and superfast acceleration like a sports car. While Jeep Recon shares the same STLA-Large platform as that of Wagoneer S, the necessary tweaks have been introduced to enhance off-roading capability. Jeep Recon will be initially available in a single, most off-road capable Moab trim. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Jeep Recon Debuts – Performance, specs, range

Powering the 2026 Jeep Recon are two electric motors, one each at the front and rear. Power output is 650 hp (659 PS) and 620 lb-ft (841 Nm) of torque. This is around 50 hp (51 PS) and 3 lb-ft (4 Nm) more than the road-biased Wagoneer S. Jeep Recon can achieve 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in just 3.4 seconds.

Battery pack used is a 100-kWh unit, which offers a range of 250 miles (approx. 402 km). In comparison, the Launch Edition Wagoneer S takes 3.4 seconds to reach 97 km/h and has a higher range of 294 miles (473 km). The difference is apparently due to Recon’s off-road focused systems.

With the Trail Rated Moab trim, it is evident that the SUV has proven off-road ability. Recon’s off-road potential is supported by various features such as large 33-inch tyres. The SUV utilizes a 15:1 final drive at the rear, which supplies additional torque in challenging situations. Users can access Selec-Terrain driving modes, which have selectable locking differentials.

There’s a Rock mode, which is offered exclusively with the Moab. When handling steep inclines or rocks, users can choose the Selec-Speed Control for a seamless experience. In terms of safety, the battery pack is fully protected by steel skid plates. Suspension systems come with reinforcements to manage the high torque and tough terrain. The SUV has a 33.8° approach angle and a 33.1° departure angle. Rampover angle is 23.3°. Recon has a ground clearance of 9.1 inch (231 mm).

Design and interiors

Jeep Recon utilizes signature features such as an upright front fascia, slatted grille and boxy proportions. Other key highlights include distinctive LED lighting at the front and rear, flush door handles, blacked-out pillars and roof, squared wheel arches, thick body cladding, roof rails and rear spare tyre.

To make off-roading more enjoyable, Jeep Recon comes with removable doors. The quarter windows and swing gate glass can also be removed. All this can be done easily, without requiring any special tools.

Inside, Jeep Recon packs a comprehensive range of premium features. One of the key highlights is a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This is the biggest for a Jeep SUV. Recon also has a large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The large screen will be useful when using Jeep’s Trails App to access the pitch and roll mapping. Camera views will also be a lot crisper and clearer on the large screen.

2026 Jeep Recon EV will be manufactured in Mexico, at the Stellantis facility in Toluca. Production is scheduled to commence early next year. The Recon Moab trim is priced at $65,000 (Rs 57.52 lakh). The SUV is expected to become more accessible when new trims are introduced in the future.



