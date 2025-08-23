2026 Kawasaki KLX230 DF Variant Debuts – New Features, Touring Friendly

Kawasaki KLX 230 has been in the news a lot lately in India. That is because Kawasaki slashed the prices of KLX230 by up to Rs 1.3 lakh, bringing the Ex-showroom price to Rs 1.94 lakh. Earlier, KLX230 was considered as pricey by many and this recent price revision reignited the spark in Indian motorcycling enthusiasts.

Now, Kawasaki just debuted a new variant of KLX230 off-roader in Japan that will appeal to shorter riders. Called 2026 Kawasaki KLX230 DF, this new variant has been priced at USD 5,799 in USA (Rs 5 lakh) in an all new colourway and a lot of touring-friendly equipment than the standard 2025 KLX230.

2026 Kawasaki KLX230 DF Variant Debuts

The recently announced 2026 Kawasaki KLX230 DF comes in an all new Medium Cloudy Grey colourway. This is the only colour choice with KLX230 DF and there is one version to choose. This new colour sort of looks like a Dark Brown shade which is likely to mask dirt and muck quite nicely after a thorough off-road session.

Unlike standard KLX230 that gets Silver contrasting colour with Green, KLX230 DF gets Black highlights which can be seen on its wheels, engine bay, frame, swingarm and suspension elements. Overall appearance is now stealthier than before.

This new 2026 KLX230 DF comes with a host of new equipment along with changes in componentry to position itself as tourer and an off-roader, while standard KLX230 is more of an off-roader. DF is also friendly with shorter riders as it gets a lower 845 mm ground clearance with 240 mm ground clearance.

Other notable elements include a sturdy rear luggage rack, knuckle guards with body colour inlays, engine guards and aluminium skid plate, among others. Other notable elements of 2026 Kawasaki KLX230 DF variant is the addition of tubeless tyre at the rear. Wheel size is still 18-inches at the rear and 21-inch at the front.

Features & Specifications

2026 KLX230 DF’s instrument cluster also gets an update where Kawasaki has added voice commands and navigation features via Bluetooth through the Rideology app. First year is complimentary and then users have to subscribe for these features. Dual channel ABS is still present and it can be turned off to eke out more fun on the trails.

Powering 2026 Kawasaki KLX230 DF is the same 232cc single-cylinder SOHC 2V/cyl air-cooled engine that is capable of developing 17 bhp of peak power and 18.04 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. There is no confirmation whether this DF variant will launch in India.