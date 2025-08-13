2026 Kawasaki KLX230 Launch Price Rs 1.94 Lakh – Massive Price Cut

With KLX230 in India, Kawasaki opened a new chapter in the country as it was the brand’s first road legal mainstream off-road motorcycle. However, the rather high Rs 3.3 lakh launch price made it less mainstream and this motorcycle slipped through the cracks as more affordable off-roaders marched ahead.

Now, Kawasaki India has had a change of heart and is trying to make KLX230 off-roader more accessible to mainstream buyers. Kawasaki is not offering a limited period discount or a festive offer. Instead, the company has straight up slashed price tag of Kawasaki KLX 230 by Rs 1.3 lakh. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Kawasaki KLX230

Rs 1.99 lakh (Ex-sh). That’s the new prices of Kawasaki KLX 230, making it more affordable to mainstream buyers by Rs 1.3 lakh. Kawasaki is offering this new price point bundled as 2026 model year, whereas 2025 model was priced at Rs 3.3 lakh (Ex-sh), while immediate rival from Hero MotoCorp was available at almost half the price.

The company has also launched a 2026 model year KLX230R S, which is a trail-only version of KLX230. This motorcycle cannot be registered to ride on the road as weight-saving measures ensure no ORVMs, headlights, turn indicators, grab rails and other elements. It even gets knobby off-road tyres and KLX230R S is priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (Ex-sh).

Launched in December 2024, Kawasaki KLX230 was a highly anticipated motorcycle in India. However, the pricing was salt on the wound for many prospective buyers. Kawasaki is taking a similar approach as W175 with 2026 KLX230 and is reducing the price as damage control measures and to attract buyers.

Better value for buyers?

With these new prices, spotlight is back on the KLX230, which is now a very compelling product for buyers looking for a hard-core off-roader with better suspension travel, higher ground clearance and being 30 kg lighter than Hero MotoCorp’s Xpulse 210. For context, Xpulse 210 prices start from Rs 1.76 lakh and go till Rs 1.86 lakh (Ex-sh).

While Xpulse 210 comes off as a beginner friendly tourer and off-roader, KLX230 is more off-road focussed. Hero might change that with a Pro variant with fully adjustable suspension, higher ground clearance, more suspension travel, knobby off-road tyres and still undercut KLX230, but it cannot shed its higher weight, which is the core strength of the Kawa.

Powering the 2026 Kawasaki KLX230 is the same 233cc single-cylinder SOHC 2V/cyl engine as before. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is capable of generating 17.85 bhp of peak power and 18.3 Nm of peak torque.