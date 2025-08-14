2026 Kawasaki KLX230 vs Xpulse 210 – New Price, New Perspective

Kawasaki India is making a lot of buzz and generating headlines for the right reasons this time around. We’re talking about the price revision of KLX230 ADV, which is now available for a price tag of Rs 1.99 lakh (Ex-sh), slashing the prices by Rs 1.3 lakh. This makes it a better contender to Hero Xpulse 210, which starts from Rs 1.76 lakh (Ex-sh).

Last time we compared these two motorcycles, Kawasaki KLX230 was almost twice as expensive than Xpulse 210, making it a hard pill to swallow. With 2026 model, Kawasaki KLX230 is a striking proposition and it calls for a second round of comparison with Xpulse 210. Let’s see what’s what.

2026 Kawasaki KLX230 vs Xpulse 210

When launched, KLX230 was Kawasaki’s third localized motorcycle in India after Ninja 300 and W175. Despite that, prices were on the higher side at Rs 3.3 lakh (Ex-sh). Now, Kawasaki has had a change of heart and has dropped Rs 1.3 lakh off the price tag of KLX230, making it a much more potent contender against Hero’s Xpulse 210.

Both motorcycles are set up to go off-roading right off the bat following a similar format. Differences lie in the way they achieve it. Starting with the powertrain, Xpulse 210 packs a more modern 210cc liquid-cooled engine with a DOHC 4V/cyl head. It cranks out 24.26 bhp and 20.7 Nm. In comparison, KLX230 has an old-school engine with less performance on paper.

Despite the fact that KLX230 is around 30 kg lighter, Xpulse 210 has a higher power-to-weight ratio. Xpulse is more of a multi-purpose vehicle fit to be the only bike in your garage as it has laudable touring capabilities in the form of a semi-fairing, larger 13L fuel tank, longer 1,446 mm wheelbase, LED projector headlights, 4.2-inch TFT screen with navigation features and more.

In comparison, Kawasaki KLX230 is more off-road-focussed in the way it is specced. For starters, it has a higher ground clearance, longer suspension travel at both front and rear and lighter weight, making it more formidable off-road. That said, both bikes can do serious off-roading as they both get 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped with dual-purpose tyres.

Is Xpulse 210 still the VFM champ?

As it is now, Xpulse 210 is more accessible for shorter riders as it has an 830 mm seat height. Things might change soon if Hero offers a Pro variant with Xpulse 210 with higher ground clearance, longer suspension travel, knobby off-road tyres and most importantly, fully adjustable front and rear suspension, something which KLX230 lacks completely.

Even with a Pro variant, Hero will probably undercut 2026 Kawasaki KLX230’s revised prices. KLX230 emerges as the potent off-roader that is light and agile. A stellar choice for a 2nd motorcycle. However, Xpulse 210 aims to be much more than just an off-roader as it boasts touring-friendly attributes to be that one motorcycle in your garage that will do everything.