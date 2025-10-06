2026 Kawasaki Ninja 250, Z250 Debuts – New Colours, Features

With refreshed colours and graphics, 2026 Ninja 250 and Z250 promise to add more excitement to everyday rides

Kawasaki has announced the 2026 versions of the Ninja 250 faired bike and the Z250 naked street bike. These will go on sale in Japan from November 1, 2025. The updated models focus primarily on cosmetic improvements. Prices start at 726,000 yen (Rs 4.37 lakh) for 2026 Ninja 250 and 704,000 yen (Rs 4.24 lakh) for Z250. Let’s get more details about these updated Kawasaki bikes.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 250 – What’s New?

Primary changes are in the colour options and graphics. Two new dual-tone colours have been introduced – Metallic Carbon Gray with Metallic Yellowish Green and Galaxy Silver with Candy Persimmon Red. The former is essentially an all-black shade with sporty graphics in yellowish green colour. You can spot this contrasting shade on the front cowl, side fairing and the panels under the rear seat.

2026 Ninja 250’s second colour option is a lot more dynamic, as it utilizes an exciting blend of red, black and white shades. The randomness in the application of colours to various body parts ensures a distinctive and quirky profile. While the red and black enhance the bike’s road presence, the white shade softens the dominance with a more playful vibe.

In terms of design, 2026 Ninja 250 is largely the same as earlier. Key features include twin LED headlamps with integrated LED position lamps, compact visor, wide clip-on handlebars, sculpted fuel tank, split seats and upswept exhaust. The bike has a semi-digital instrument console that combines an analogue tachometer and a multi-function LCD display. The latter displays the gear position, clock, speedometer, fuel gauge, trip meter, odometer and fuel efficiency readings.

2026 Kawasaki Z250 – What’s New?

Z250 is essentially the same as the Ninja 250, but without the fairing. There are some other distinctive features as well such as a different design for the headlamp and front cowl, handlebar-mounted rear-view mirrors, a smaller visor and uniquely shaped tank extensions. The bike also has a distinctive LCD display that features a needle-type tachometer. Overall design is semi-circular and the casing has old-school vibes.

2026 Kawasaki Z250 is available in a single colour – Ebony with Metallic Carbon Gray. As compared to the previous model, one can spot the changes in the colour shade across the headlamp cowl, tank, shroud, main frame and tail cowl. Graphics have also been updated.

Engine, specs

Both bikes share the same 248cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel 2-cylinder engine that generates 35 PS and 22 Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency is rated at 25.1 km/l. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Braking setup comprises 310 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes. Seat height is 795 mm for both bikes and fuel tank capacity is 14 litres. Front and rear wheels are 17-inch units, wrapped in 110/70 and 140/70 tyres, respectively. While the Z250 weighs 164 kg, the Ninja 250 is heavier by 2 kg. Both bikes have a ground clearance of 145 mm.