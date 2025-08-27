2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650, Versys 650, Vulcan S Unveiled – Details

Kawasaki is on the verge of updating its entire portfolio to their respective MY26 versions. Team Green’s middle-weight lineup is no different. The company is updating Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S to MY26 versions with a few features added here and there along with a new set of shades to their palette. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650

Ninja 650 is among the most popular middle-weight sports tourer motorcycles on sale in the world. Updating this motorcycle to keep it fresh is an important task and Kawasaki is at it. With 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650, the company is offering two colours in the palette. One is Lime Green, which is a more traditional Kawasaki shade.

The second new colour has a rather long name. Called Metallic Matte White Tissue Silver X Metallic Flat Spark Black, this new colourway is slightly unusual in Kawasaki’s otherwise traditional palette. The other update introduced with 2026 Ninja 650 is navigation and voice command features mated to 4.3-inch colour LCD instrument cluster.

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki’s middle-weight adventure tourer, the Versys 650, is one of the most popular ADVs on sale in the world and India. As per the April 2025 update, Kawasaki Versys 650 was offered in a sole Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray colourway, which will be replaced with a new colourway with MY26 version.

Called Metallic Deep Blue X Metallic Spark Black, this new colourway is also very non-traditional in Kawasaki’s usual palette. Other than the new colourway, 2026 Versys 650 is also equipped with navigation and voice command features mated to its 4.3-inch colour LCD instrument cluster accessed via Kawa’s Rideology app.

2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S

Just like Kawasaki’s middle-weight adventure tourer and middle-weight sports cruiser, the company’s middle-weight cruiser is also set for a MY26 update. Unlike the 2026 Versys 650 and 2026 Ninja 650, 2026 Vulcan S does not come equipped with a colour LCD instrument cluster to offer navigation and voice commands.

With 2026 model, Kawasaki is introducing a new colour. When compared to the Metallic Matte Graphite Gray X Metallic Matte Carbon Gray colourway seen with MY25 version, the new Metallic Graphite Gray X Metallic Spark Black looks like an inverted version of it.

All three vehicles are powered by the same 649cc parallel twin cylinder DOHC 4V/cyl engine which gets liquid cooling setup. Kawasaki India has not yet confirmed the launch of these new models in our market as of now.