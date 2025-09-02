2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launch Price Rs 11.69 L, Up Rs 60k

As compared to the earlier model, the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R sees a price hike of Rs 60,000

Kawasaki has introduced the 2026 Ninja ZX-6R at a starting price of Rs 11.69 lakh. The updated model focuses on achieving a fresh new look with sportier graphics to appeal to a wider range of buyers. In terms of performance, the bike is largely the same as earlier. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R – What’s new

Kawasaki is offering the 2026 Ninja ZX-6R in a single colour option – Lime Green. The graphics have been updated with blue and white stripes across the fairing. Some parts of the front cowl also have the blue colour. This new graphics scheme comes across as a lot more refined and elegant. The previous model has stripes of white, yellow and black, which seems relatively loud.

Updated graphics on the 2026 Ninja ZX-6R ensure a seamless integration of the multiple colours from the bike’s palette. The green, blue and white shades create an exciting contrast, all while ensuring it does not come across as overly aggressive. The graphics in blue and white shades help tone down and balance the bold lime green colour.

Excluding the updated graphics, there are no other styling changes to 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. The bike derives design inspiration from its larger sibling – Ninja ZX-10R. Some of the key features include hybrid projector LED headlights, deep-set reflectors for a more aggressive look, layered cowl design, winglet-style inlets and angled chin spoilers.

Other highlights include a sporty windscreen, aerodynamic fairing, sculpted fuel tank, split seats and upswept exhaust. Several parts have been blacked out including the engine, wheels, parts of the fairing and exhaust. The bike has a naturally aggressive stance, which supports speed riding and agile manoeuvres.

Performance, specs

Powering the Ninja ZX-6R is a 636cc, in-line four, liquid cooled engine that generates 124 PS and 69 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed, return shift gearbox. Max power output with the RAM Air system is 129 PS. Key technologies used include Quick Shifter, ABS, assist and slipper clutch and power modes. The bike is equipped with an economical riding indicator, which helps riders to improve fuel efficiency.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R utilizes an aluminium perimeter frame, with USD front forks and swingarm rear suspension. Wheel travel is 120 mm at the front and 151 mm at the rear. Both ends have 17-inch wheels, wrapped in 120/70 front and 180/55 rear tubeless tyres. Braking setup comprises 310 mm dual discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. Ninja ZX-6R has a kerb weight of 198 kg and seat height of 830 mm. Ground clearance is 130 mm.

Tech kit includes a 4.3-inch TFT colour instrumentation with smartphone connectivity. It displays a range of information such as gear indicator, trip meter, speedometer, odometer, RPM, fuel gauge, clock, etc. Users can choose riding modes of Sport, Road, Rain and a customizable manual option. 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will continue to rival the likes of Honda CBR650R and Triumph Daytona 660.