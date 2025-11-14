2026 Kawasaki Z1100 Launch Price Rs 12.79 Lakh – 136 PS / 113 Nm

A striking presence, powerful performance and a range of tech features are among the key highlights of 2026 Kawasaki Z1100

Kawasaki has launched its highest displacement supernaked Z model, the Z1100, at a starting price of Rs 12.79 lakh. As compared to the discontinued Z1000, the 2026 Z1100 features a bigger engine and gets a range of tech upgrades. In the Indian market, 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 will primarily challenge Honda CB1000 Hornet SP (Rs 13.29 lakh). Let’s check out more details about the 2026 Z1100.

2026 Kawasaki Z1100 Launch

New 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 continues with its Sugomi design, which ensures a dominating road presence. The striking design perfectly matches the bike’s exhilarating performance, delivering an unmatched overall riding experience for enthusiasts. The bike has sharp lines and grooves, all of which follow the Sugomi design approach.

Whether parked or zipping through the streets, the 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 is a real treat for the eyes. Some of the key highlights of 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 include sharp LED lighting, an aggressive front fascia, quirky rear-view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, 4 into 1 exhaust, scooped rider seat, upswept exhaust and pointed tail section.

The bike is being offered in a single colourway – Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray. It is essentially a dark theme that perfectly mirrors the bike’s bold and aggressive character. Most of the components, including the engine and frame, have a blacked-out finish.

Performance, specs

Powering the 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 is a 1,099-cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four engine that generates 136 PS and 113 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed, return shift transmission. The bike has Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), which allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts. It ensures seamless acceleration and deceleration. Users also benefit from the electronic cruise control, which does away with the need to constantly apply the throttle. This enhances comfort and can be quite useful during long distance rides.

2026 Kawasaki Z1100 fulfils urban riding needs, as the engine is designed to deliver more power in the low- to mid-speed range. Highway cruising is also a seamless experience, as the bike has linear acceleration response in the mid- to high-speed range. Riders will also notice a wider and more forward positioned handlebar, which allows a more engaging ride experience.

Kawasaki Z1100 utilizes a highly rigid aluminium twin-tube frame, integrated with USD front forks and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. Both front and rear suspension have rebound damping and spring preload adjustability. Braking setup comprises 310 mm front and 260 mm rear disc brakes. The braking equipment has been sourced from Tokico. Both ends have 17-inch wheels, wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres.

Tech package

2026 Kawasaki Z1100 packs in a comprehensive range of tech features. One of the key highlights is a new 5-inch TFT colour instrumentation. When paired with Rideology The App Motorcycle, users can access a range of connectivity features including turn-by-turn navigation. The TFT console also works as a control setup for various electronic rider aids.

Tech package available with 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 includes IMU (Internal Measurement Unit), Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Kawasaki Quick Shifter, Assist & Slipper clutch, Electronic Throttle Valves and Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System (KIBS). Users can also access the 3-Mode KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) and Power Modes.